Trophy plastic figure table tennis player on black marble base | Trophies





Table tennis player – the perfect trophy figurine for a special moment Our table tennis player trophy figure inspires as an unmistakable highlight at any match and is just right for the special event. Make your champions’ big day immortal and celebrate moments that will be remembered forever with the Table Tennis Player trophy figurine! Thanks to its special design, our table tennis player trophy statue convinces visitors and participants in no time. Table tennis player is a real piece of jewelry, showing the highest honor for exceptional skills. It is a great feeling to hold the table tennis player trophy in your hands, which does not let go of the proud winner and simply causes goosebumps. Available in 3 different sizes from 14.6 cm to 16.6 cm, Table Tennis Player inspires with its exclusive look. The table tennis player’s trophy figurine can be personalized and symbolizes a very special shining victory after an excellent performance. A trophy figurine from our Table Tennis Player series has a weight of 229 g to 436 g, so it fits perfectly in the hand. The table tennis player trophy figurine is an award from our trophy figurine product line and is specially designed for the sporting animals. As an eternal keepsake, the trophy figure table tennis player perfectly matches your very personal match and is also suitable as a decoration for the display case or shelf. With its expressive shape and a surface of high-quality plastic in bronze and a solid base of marble in black, Table Tennis Player achieves a unique design that inspires ambition and pushes you to set new records. The bronze shield on the base gives the trophy statue the finishing touch. Table tennis player becomes as unique as a match itself through individualization. Thanks to its own engraving with modern laser technology, the table tennis player trophy statue gets its personal expression. This way, every winner will remember the moment of honor even after years. The engraving plates are made of durable plastic in bronze, matching the trophy statuette and base dimensions. Our trophy figurine product line has the right trophy figurine for everyone. In every respect, Table Tennis Player also impresses with its individual features and the highest quality in workmanship and material – just like all trophy figures in our range. Give your champions a triumphant milestone of victory and a very personal memento of the highest moment with the Table Tennis Player Trophy. Thanks to our special care in production and regular quality control, each trophy figurine is a durable and valuable piece that will cut a good figure at any event – and that will make any winner proud long after the event or competition is over. We are competent contacts in the trophy industry and we know you need just the right trophy statue for your competition. Discover our full range for your event. Experience your honor with the right trophy statue for you – we’ll give it our all! Are you unsure whether the table tennis player trophy figure is the right one for your match? Let us advise you personally and individually.

