Butterfly B2000 Table tennis table

The stated period within which you will receive your order is approximate, unless specific next day or on a specific day delivery options are selected. Goods will be shipped to the address you specified in your order and stated in the Order Confirmation. Please note that your goods may be shipped in parts.

Items received damaged or incorrect are eligible for repair, replacement, part replacement or refund if reported to Tees Sport within 30 days of receipt. Please note that with regard to blades and rubbers, the ratings given are a general guideline and are not binding in terms of errors if they do not exactly match a particular individual’s interpretation.

In the event of a default by Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport, return shipping costs may be refunded up to a value of £5.00. Exceptions to this are considered for returns weighing more than 1 kg. Products claimed to be defective and weighing more than 2kg (e.g. robots etc.) may be collected by Tees Sport (or a representative acting on behalf of Tees Sport) via a courier service. There is no charge to you for this service if the product is found to be defective. If the product is found not to be faulty on return, the product will be returned to you subject to a £30.00 freight charge, payable prior to return.

Tees Sport may employ an agent to act on their behalf to handle maintenance or claims related to defects in certain products (e.g. robots). This does not affect your statutory rights, but you may need to discuss all aspects of such a claim with Tees Sport’s third party agent until the issue is resolved.

In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are not at fault, all return shipping costs will be at your expense and items must be returned in their original condition and packaging. Notice of the return of goods in these circumstances must be given within 14 days of the date of receipt.

In the event that a price reduction has been introduced for goods after a purchase has been made, Tees Sport will issue a partial refund for the difference between the price paid for the item and the reduced price introduced provided that a claim for such a partial refund is made within 14 days of receipt of the goods.

All product feature reviews on the Tees Sport website are based on a combination of professional opinions resulting from our own testing and/or manufacturer guidelines. These ratings are therefore only considered as an indicative guideline and Tees Sport cannot be held responsible if your interpretation of these ratings does not match your own opinion of the product’s characteristics after first use.

Ownership of any product ordered will pass to you once Tees Sport has received full payment for that product.

The couriers will try to deliver twice, after which you as a customer are obliged to collect the goods from your local branch.

If your delivery address is outside the UK, you may be subject to import duties and taxes, which are levied once a shipment reaches your country. Such additional costs for customs clearance must be borne by you. Please note that customs policies vary greatly from country to country; Tees Sport recommends that every customer contact their local customs office for more information.

From time to time Tees Sport may engage a third party to fulfill orders, a contract for the sale of these products will be between the third party supplier and you.

Please note that when shipping products internationally, you should be aware that cross-border shipments are subject to opening and inspection by customs authorities.

More information about our returns policy, which forms part of these terms and conditions, can be found at www.teessport.com/returns-policy-i6.

Terms of delivery

Tees Sport uses the following delivery services to fulfill orders, some of which may or may not be made available depending on the products ordered. The following conditions apply to these delivery services:

Royal Mail next day special delivery

– Orders must be placed before 1:30pm for same day dispatch. Orders placed after 1:30 PM are not guaranteed to ship the same day, but will ship no later than the following weekday.

– Shipping days are Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. Delivery days are Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– Money-back guarantee on your delivery costs if your delivery does not arrive on time. Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is deemed to have been made correctly and on time, if delivered before 6:00 PM on the specified delivery date.

Royal Mail followed 24

– Estimated delivery within 1-2 business days from date of dispatch. While Royal Mail Tracked 24 orders aim to be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed time frame and should be used as a guideline only.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (though not guaranteed) due date for deliveries by Royal Mail Tracked 24 is 1 working day after dispatch. Deliveries are not considered lost until 10 business days after the expected due date. Placing an order with us confirms your acknowledgment that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and only then, if required, can a replacement order be shipped to you.

– Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is assumed to have been made correctly.

Royal Mail followed 48

– Estimated delivery within 2-3 business days from date of dispatch. While Royal Mail Tracked 48 orders aim to be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed time frame and should only be used as a guideline.

– End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for deliveries by Royal Mail Tracked 48 is 3 working days after dispatch. Deliveries are not considered lost until 10 business days after the expected due date. Placing an order with us confirms your acknowledgment that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and only then, if required, can a replacement order be shipped to you.

– Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is assumed to have been made correctly.

Fedex UK tracked delivery – Estimated delivery within 1-2 business days from date of dispatch. While Fedex delivery orders aim to ship within 1 business day (excluding Saturday) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed time frame and should be used as a guideline only. – End-to-end tracking from the date of shipment. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website. – The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for Fedex deliveries is 1-2 business days after shipment. If you inform us that you have not received your order more than 2 days after shipment, we may instruct Fedex to conduct an investigation to provide more information about the delivery. If Fedex is unable to provide a satisfactory result or valid proof of delivery, we will file a claim for loss. Placing an order with us confirms your acknowledgment that Tees Sport will not be able to make a claim for loss on your behalf until then and only then, if required, can a replacement order be shipped to you. – Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is assumed to have been made correctly.