566 Cricket Ln, Downingtown, PA 19335 – House for Rent in Downingtown, PA





About this property Get in before it’s gone! This Eagleview end unit has everything you want and more. The main level offers a bright and open family room with high ceilings, wood floors and a gas fireplace. There is also a dining room, powder room, main level master with a full master bathroom, as well as a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The laundry room is also on the main level and leads to the attached two-car garage. Upstairs you will find two additional perfectly sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. The large unfinished basement is perfect for additional storage. Enjoy relaxing on your back deck overlooking the neighborhood. Tons of community amenities and close proximity to most major routes, shops, restaurants, and more make this home a wonderful place to call home! Tenant pays utilities and the first $250 for repairs. 566 Cricket Ln is a house in Chester County and the zip code of 19335. This area is served by the Downingtown Area presence zone. Place



City – Downingtown When it comes to schools, public parks and divine dining, Downington, Pennsylvania does not disappoint. Downington, just 33 miles west of Philadelphia, is a quiet area with a great school district and unique local businesses. Get your free weekend tour of Victory Brewing Company where you can enjoy craft beers and local food. Station Taproom is also a good choice, with its hip vibe, variety of taps, and Sunday brunch. If you’re feeling fancy, visit Amanis BYOB for an intimate, rustic setting with the option to bring your own adult beverage. Downington has several parks for residents where you can cycle, walk, fish and picnic. You can even try your hand at rock climbing at the Downington Rock Gym at Acorn Lane. Golf times are always available to Downington residents at the Downington Inn Golf Course and Country Club. If you need access to public transportation, visit the Downington Amtrak, the city’s public train station. Learn more about Downingtown Education 566 Cricket Ln is 18 minutes or 9 miles from Immaculata University. It is also near West Chester Univ. and Montgomery Co. CC, West. Schools Groups 7-8 1,071 students Groups 9-12 1,749 students School information provided by



The GreatSchools rating helps parents compare schools within a state based on various school quality indicators and provides a helpful picture of how effectively each school serves all of its students. Ratings are on a scale of 1 (below average) to 10 (above average) and may include test scores, college readiness, academic progress, advanced coursework, equality, discipline, and attendance data.





Transport Transport options in Downingtown include Downingtown, 9.3 km from 566 Cricket Ln. 566 Cricket Ln is near New Castle County, 54 km or 54 minutes away, and Reading Regional-Carl A. Spaatz Field, 56 km or 48 minutes away. New Castle Land Motivation: 54 minutes 53.1 miles Reading Regional-Carl A. Spaatz Field Motivation: 48 minutes 56.1 miles Score provided by Running score Scores provided by

How loud Score provided by How loud Useful Points Time and distance from 566 Cricket Ln. 566 Cricket Ln has 3 shopping centers within a 3 km radius which is approximately a 5 minute drive. The miles and minutes are for the furthest home. Marsh Creek State Park Motivation: 15 minutes 10.3 miles Binky Lee Reserve Motivation: 13 minutes 10.6 miles Springton Manor farm Motivation: 20 minutes 13.4 miles Springton Manor Farm Coach House Motivation: 20 minutes 13.4 miles Welkinweir Gardens Motivation: 18 minutes 15.1 miles 566 Cricket Ln has 5 parks within a 9 mile radius including Marsh Creek State Park, Binky Lee Preserve and Springton Manor Farm. 566 Cricket Ln is 37 miles from Willow Grove Naval Air Station and is convenient to other military bases, including the Philadelphia Naval Busi Center. You may also like this

