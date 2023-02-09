Men’s tennis breaks right when a pair of Tigers visit the 615 – The Vanderbilt Hustler





Vanderbilt Mens Tennis fell short against Princeton, but bounced back with a convincing victory over Tennessee State.

Narenkumar Thirmiya Vanderbilt face off in a doubles match, as photographed on Feb. 4, 2023. (Hustler Multimedia/Narenkumar Thirmiya)

The Vanderbilt Mens Tennis team went 1-1 in their home game this weekend, losing 4-2 to Princeton and beating Tennessee State 6-0. The team did not drop a double play all weekend. The Commodores started well against Princeton, with the young doubles tandem of sophomore Michael Ross and freshman Nathan Cox securing a 6-3 win in No. 2 doubles. Seniors Joubert Klopper and Macsen Sisam also found success with a 6-4 victory over No. 3 doubles to give the team another win? double point. Ross continued his momentum in singles, beating Princeton freshman Sebastian Sec in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to No. 3 singles. Unfortunately for the Commodores, that would be their last win of the day. Klopper lost convincingly on field one, 6-1.6-4, to tie the game at one apiece after the double point. Cox dropped a tight game on field two to re-tie the game. Vanderbilt looked good either way as junior Jeremie Casabon and senior Siim Troost both had a set on their respective No. 4 singles and No. 5 singles. However, things took a turn for the worse and both dropped their next two sets, and Troost’s loss finalized the game for the Tigers. Fifth-year senior Marcus Ferriera had just won the first set on court six, but the game was called before he could finish. Had Troost or Casabon pulled out one of their respective games, the Commodores could have been in a prime position to steal the game 4-3. The next morning, the Commodores bounced back in a big way, beating city rival Tennessee State 6-0. Freshman Paul Wang got his first play of the weekend, teaming with Troost to win 6-2 in No. 2 doubles. The Commodores then took the double with another 6-2 victory, courtesy of Klopper and Sisam. The domination didn’t stop there, as Vanderbilt ran through the (Tennessee State) Tigers on the singles courts and didn’t drop a set all day. Klopper won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 7-6, Cox won at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-2, and Troost dominated at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-4. Ferriera and Ross took wins in straight sets and finished their weekends undefeated. Macsen Sisam won his first set 6-1 before the match was called. It was a solid weekend for the Commodores, and they will look to use some of the momentum they gained after the Tennessee State game for a February 12 game at home to Rice.

