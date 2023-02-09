



New director of Cricket appointed at Rosmini We are pleased to announce that Nicholas White has been appointed as the new Director of Cricket at Rosmini College Since moving to New Zealand 16 years ago, Nick has built an exceptional resume as a coach. He started his NZ coaching career with the Waitakere Cricket Club Juniors and has since coached at Western Districts, at Rangitoto College as Director of Cricket and as Club Coach at East Coast Bays Cricket. He has also coached the Auckland Cricket Club age group representative teams from U14 and above and the Auckland Men’s A team. In addition, Nick was appointed as Talent Identification Manager of the Auckland Cricket Club, a role that included developing future Auckland HEARTS and Auckland ACES programs, and as Assistant Coach of Auckland HEARTS for two seasons and then their Head Coach for three seasons. He has led several cricket teams on tours to India, Australia and New Zealand. We are extremely blessed and delighted to have a person of Nick’s talent and experience on board as we strive to raise the profile of cricket at our school and provide more coaching and development opportunities to all our players. Watch for important emails and announcements as we finalize trial and training information and our Cricket Development Program with Nick over the coming weeks.

