January Wrapped: 5 Major Sports News in 2023 So Far

There’s never a dull moment when you’re a sports fan. The first month of 2023 has been pretty eventful, and varying news from different fields has been making headlines as February hits. With the exciting events, it would be too bad to miss them. From newly inducted hall of fame players to various player injuries, here are five sports events that took place in January.

Blue Bay Tournament on LPGA Tour Schedule Canceled by China

The Blue Bay LPGA is a women’s professional golf tournament that’s part of the LPGA Tour. This year, the Blue Bay LPGA, which is supposed to take place in March on Hainan Island in China, will be canceled. The ongoing COVID-19 has prevented this event from happening, which makes it a five-year absence. Before the pandemic hit in 2020, the 2019 tournament couldn’t take place due to the reshuffling of the LPGA’s schedule.

However, the Chin Golf Association, the China LPGA tour, and the International Management Group look forward to the event’s return to Hainan in 2024. Until then, fans can stand by easily and have fun playing golf in their leisure time. If you’re planning to start doing so, there are essential golf supplies that you can check here https://poolroomsupplies.com.au/ . The site offers international shipping, which makes it excellent for worldwide golf fans.

Djokovic Wins His 10th Title at 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is a huge name in the world of tennis. He’s a Serbian tennis player that started playing professionally in 2003. Since then, he has been making headlines with various feats he has achieved throughout his career. One of the most recent was in the 2023 Australian Open from January 8 to January 29. Djokovic sealed his 10th win in the Australian Open, his 22nd major right after his success at Melbourne Park.

What makes this news more unforgettable is how he secured his win with a 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) final victory with a muscle tear in his hamstring. However, Djokovic has shared in his post-final presser that there is still more that he’ll show everyone and that he isn’t stopping anytime soon. Being in the world No. 1 ranking again after his last huge win in Melbourne, Djokovic isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid as Topic of the Town With His 6-Inch Binder as Hall of Fame Resume

In football, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid also makes headlines by himself. He started his career as an unknown assistant until he was offered a coach position by the Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. His time with the Eagles is filled with several achievements.

In the 14 years with the Eagles, he garnered 130 wins, more than any coach in the franchise’s history. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his third losing season in 2012, but he then immediately landed in Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s past and present teams are going head-to-head for this year’s Super Bowl LVII, which has become one of the most anticipated Super Bowl events in recent years. Reid himself felt very emotional in the upcoming matchup, and fans can’t help but think about how he appeared for an interview with the Eagles with a 6-inch binder a quarter-century in the past. The 6-inch binder in question contains notes on how to build a winning team.

The 2023 MLB Regular Season Schedule Announced

Major League Baseball (MLB) has finally released the 2023 regular season schedule game times. Before mentioning the schedule’s highlights, people have noticed how much more balanced the matchups are this year. MLB teams used to play 76 in-division games, but it has totaled to 52 games this year, where they’ll be playing 13 games and four series against each opposition.

Meanwhile, non-divisional intraleague games, such as NL Central vs. NL East, will now be playing 32 home and 32 away games, which totals 64 instead of the usual 66. The Opening Day will kick start on March 30 (Thursday), wherein every single team will get to play. This event will be broadcasted on MLB Network and ESPN.

Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest After Tackle

Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was in an unfortunate incident that shook the football world last January 2 after his cardiac arrest and heart attack after making a tackle. Fortunately, immediate CPR and defibrillation were administered as first aid before he was rushed to the nearest hospital in his critical condition.

After more than a week in Buffalo medical center, he was discharged after a series of comprehensive tests and evaluations. However, he must still keep up with his rehabilitation at home and with his team, the Bills. However, no reports were publicly made about the cause of the player’s cardiac arrest.

On January 11 (Tuesday), Damar Hamlin sent a message to his fans via the online platform Twitter. He expressed gratitude towards the Buffalo General and wished to be part of everyone’s prayers until his complete recovery. Hamlin’s hospital exit and this message have relieved several fans, but will he ever get to play again? Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott shared that it will be up to Hamlin if he wants to be around the team again while recovering.

Final Thoughts

What happened so far is just the start of what the rest of 2023 could bring. There was some unfortunate news, but there were also several good news that are worth celebrating. However, there’s no time to look back because another month of exciting sports events is fast approaching. The question is, are you ready for what is to come?