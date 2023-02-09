Tennis world shocked by ‘terrible’ Our Jabeur news: ‘Very sad’

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur has announced she is taking time off from tennis to undergo minor surgery. Photo: Getty

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur is heartbroken after announcing she is taking time off from tennis to undergo “minor surgery”. The Tunisian climbed to number 2 in the world rankings last year after reaching the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

However, the 28-year-old was unable to build on that strong finish to 2022 at the beginning of this year after he bundled from the Australian Open in devastating scenes. Cameras captured a shattered Jabeur sinking to the floor of the players’ tunnel after a shock 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 loss to Czech world No. 86 Marketa Vondrousova in the second round at Melbourne Park.

It later emerged that the Tunisian was suffering from a knee injury and “would need time to recover and get healthier”. Since then, she has not been seen on the WTA Tour.

Jabeur was due to return at the Qatar Open next week, and the Tunisian was looking forward to a reunion with fans in the Middle East, with the Dubai Tennis Championships on the horizon. However, the 28-year-old has announced on social media that she is taking time out to undergo minor surgery.

“In order to take care of my health situation, my medical team has decided that I need to have minor surgery to get back on track and perform well,” she wrote. “I will have to quit Doha and Dubai, and this breaks my heart.

“I would like to apologize to all the fans in the Middle East who have been waiting for this reunion. I promise to come back to you stronger and healthy.”

Jabeur’s update has stripped fans of the popular star. Supporters have taken to social media to wish the 28-year-old a speedy recovery, hoping she returns to court stronger later in 2023.

Ons Jabour in tears after Australian Open exit

Jabeur was visibly upset after her shock second-round loss to Vondrousova at the Australian Open. Eurosport tennis experts Tim Henman and Barbara Shett admitted that the post-match scenes surrounding the Tunisian were confronting for viewers.

It was distressing for everyone to watch,” Henman said on Eurosport’s Australian Open coverage. She had been on the track and had given it her all.

She was the number 2 seed, she played on the stadium field, it was tough conditions. Not only was it cold and heavy, but it was also 1:00 am [local time] there in the morning. It was just such a shame she went out in these circumstances, but we all wish her well and if she wasn’t feeling her best, she’ll make a speedy recovery.”

Schett adds: You also saw the disappointment on the face of Ons Jabeurs. We know she had a bit of a knee problem when I spoke to her.

She said she took so many pills but then her game didn’t work at all today. Conditions were very slow.

She just took it all in I think – disappointment and it all came out. She wanted to do some damage at this Grand Slam this year and clearly she didn’t succeed.

When I watched her on the first lap, she was rusty out there, she couldn’t create any pace, any power, and she lacked that.

