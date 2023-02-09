Pickleball’s popularity skyrockets; tennis players feel oppressed

LANSING Think tennis, but with a smaller court, wooden paddles and elements of table tennis and badminton thrown in.

Pickleball is named after boats or a family pet named Pickles, depending on which urban legend you believe most.

And it is the fastest growing sport in the country.

More than 23.6 million people played tennis in the United States in 2022. That is still about 12.9 million less than the number of people who played pickleball, about 36.5 million, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

About 900 of those players are in Greater Lansing, according to East Lansing resident and estimates Patriarch Park Pickleball Association President Gary Beaudoin.

The growth can be seen in local parks and in boardrooms where advocates are pressuring state officials to expand access to the sport, which began growing in popularity in Michigan about 10 years ago when snowbirds brought it back from Florida and Arizona.

Pickleball can be played by teens through their 80s and takes up less space than a tennis court, about 20 feet by 44 feet with a 36-inch long net.

Delta Township converted two tennis courts into six pickleball courts around 2017. East Lansings Patriarche Park is being renovated with 10 pickleball courts and one tennis court. And Meridian Township officials have talked about converting the tennis court at Hillbrook Park to more pickleball courts.

It’s happening in a lot of communities where there’s a struggle, let’s call it, between tennis people and pickleball people where pickleball people are trying to get more jobs, Central Michigan Tennis Association So said President Steve Powers. And it comes at the expense of tennis courts.

Does pickleball warrant more jobs?

Powers said pickleball courts replacing tennis courts are a huge, huge topic right now.

It’s a tough issue for him because he enjoys playing both, but he thinks communities should avoid a jerky reaction by converting tennis courts into pickleball courts without looking long term and making a plan for both sports.

Does pickleball’s growth warrant more jobs? The answer to that is probably yes, he said. But let’s do it with the right ideas in mind.

Member of the Mid-Michigan Tennis Association and Michigan State University men’s head tennis coach Harry Jadun said “you can’t get a job here” at any facility at the Michigan Athletic Club, Court One Athletic Clubs or MSU indoor tennis center after 5 p.m. when people have finished work and classes.

Beaudoins said if he’s going to play somewhere that has both tennis and pickleball courts, maybe 30 or 40 people are playing pickleball and three or four are playing tennis.

Jadun estimated that there are more than 125 outdoor tennis courts and 30 indoor courts in Greater Lansing. He thinks it’s enough, but knows that many tennis players feel that the fact that many more pickleball courts are being built on tennis courts infringes on tennis.

He loves the growth of pickleball. With its lower barrier to entry, many older people can learn and become active, which is good and healthy, he said.

I think anything that puts a racket in people’s hands is really, really good, he said.

At Patriarche Park, Beaudoins said a group of up to 40 people can often see pickleball while the tennis courts are empty, though conditions on the tennis courts were rough prior to an ongoing renovation. In July, the East Lansing City Council approved an $896,097 contract to rebuild the park’s tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts.

Meridian Township has budgeted funds to resurface Hillbrook Park’s tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts in 2023, with the configuration at the discretion of the park commissions.

Amy Clark wrote to council officials in November asking that the tennis court at Hillbrook Park not be changed as it is the only public tennis court in Haslett and would “restrict opportunities for tennis players”.

Joe Kimble, on the other hand, asked officials for more courts on behalf of the Hillbrook pickleballers, sending 62 signatures in support of his request. He wrote that there is “an urgent need for more jobs” and 10 to 20 people waiting to play during the summer and fall, with new players popping up often.

Beaudoin said that when he first started playing pickleball about 10 years ago, there were a few places in the area to play indoors, but none outdoors. Now there are multiple places to play.

He said there’s a group of 16 to 20 people he regularly plays with, mostly retirees, who send an email every day telling them where jobs are reserved and where people can meet and play for a few hours. Being a smaller track, the sport is much more social, with opportunities to talk to your partner and people over the internet, he added.

You make many friends, he said, many friends.

And with classes in several locations, such as Towner Road Park in Haslett, there are many opportunities for people to play pickleball, Beaudoin said. He teaches through East Lansing Parks and Recreation and there is a waiting list of people who want to learn pickleball, he said.

Pickleball can be a family experience that doesn’t require as much skill as tennis, Powers said.

I mean, you pick it up and you’re instantly successful, he said. I think that’s important. And then tennis is not a sport that does that.

Why are governments converting tennis courts?

Marcus Kirkpatrick, director of parks, recreation and cemeteries for Delta Townships, said the pickleball craze there started around 2013 when a group of residents returned from winter sports in Florida and brought the sport back with them.

At the time, there were five tennis courts at the Delta Mills and Sharp Parks, and tape was initially placed on the courts as pickleball lines around 2014.

So pickleball in some ways got its start on tennis courts and, frankly, almost comes across as tennis courts, he said.

Subsequently, in 2017, the municipality converted two tennis courts in Delta Mills Park into six pickleball courts. From there, it just took off in the township, he said.

He said Delta Mills tennis courts weren’t used as much for tennis, making it easier to convert. And the township made sure there were other tennis courts in the township, such as at local schools and Sharp Park. But the pickleball players would have liked to convert Sharp Park’s three courts, he added.

The renovation of East Lansings Patriarche Park includes work on a basketball court, tennis court and 10 pickleball courts. The nonprofit Patriarche Park Pickleball Association donated $160,000 towards the project.

Construction is nearing completion and the City Council approved the use of remaining project funds to install a color-coated Herculan TC Club surface on the pickleball courts, which has a life expectancy three times that of traditional coating, according to East Lansing Documents.

East Lansing Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Wendy Wilmers Longpre said she’s excited to see how the new, more durable surface works, especially next to the tennis court surface, which isn’t getting the special treatment because the pickleball people didn’t raise money for tennis. ball courts.

She said it will be as a test site for monitoring the surfaces and help determine what type of material city officials should use in the future.

Wilmers Longpre said that when determining the types of jobs to place in the park, the city looks at many things: existing amenity use, trends in parks and recreation locally and nationally, and the number of amenities in the city.

Not only is pickleball growing locally and nationally, it’s a sport that’s very kind to the joints of the mostly older adults who play. It’s less competitive and slower, and it’s a park use for East Lansings’ 50-year-old residents — something not offered much in the city, she said.

“We don’t have playgrounds for the over-50s,” she said.

Wilmers Longpre said city officials did get some feedback from tennis players who were disappointed that Patriarche Park was down to one court. But city officials plan to improve the tennis courts in Valley Court Park and provide better facilities for tennis players, potentially improving the hard court surface there, she added.

What’s next for pickleball in Greater Lansing?

Kirkpatrick said Delta Township officials recognize that pickleball is part of the townships’ future, though finding funding and locations can be challenging.

He thinks every community has to deal with the popularity of pickleballs. But the nice thing about Greater Lansing is that people can travel and use all the existing facilities in the region.

So that’s been kind of a salvation, I think, for those who live in areas where there are no courts, he said. (P)ickleball players are so hospitable, hospitable to others and always willing to teach anyone how to play.

Powers said that just because pickleball is growing in 2023, it won’t be in 2028. It’s a very social sport that has taken over communities, but he thinks it’s a temporary growth problem that will be rectified.

“It doesn’t have to be a win-lose situation,” he said. Come up with a plan and a program to make it a win-win situation for both sports.

Contact Bryce Airgoodat 517-267-0448 or [email protected] Follow her onTwitter @bairgood123.

