Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at age 31 | Sport





Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, who graduated in 2014, passed away on Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family’s social media, Kimbell had problems with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency services performed CPR on Kimbell and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for a long time. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support. We were stunned and heartbroken when we learned that Lilly had passed away, Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. I will always remember how her attitude and work ethic helped create a culture of excellence. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and always smiling during practices and games. She ranks as one of the most successful doubles players in Georgia tennis history. During the spring of her sophomore year, she went undefeated in doubles with Maho (Kowase), and their 22 match winning streak is still a school record. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family. A native of New Braunfels, Texas and a member of the tennis teams from 2011-2014, Kimbell recorded 197 combined wins, 109 doubles and 88 singles. Kimbell was part of the 2014 SEC Tournament Championship team that finished 24-5, as well as the 2013 team that went 24-4 and claimed the SEC Championship. She was part of four teams that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals. Kimbell was named to the SEC All-Tournament team in 2012 and 2014. As a senior, Kimbell went 30-8 in singles and was named ITA Regional Most Improved Senior of the Year. As a freshman, Kimbell won the 2011 ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Championship with Chelsey Gullickson. She holds the record for most consecutive doubles wins in season 22 with Kowase in 2012, ranks fourth in career doubles wins with a record of 109–31 and seventh in doubles wins in a season with a 32-5 record in 2012. Kimbell earned a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences in 2014 and a master’s degree in sports management in 2016 while working for the athletic department. After her Bulldogs career, Kimbell served as an assistant tennis coach at Eastern Illinois, as well as St. Marys in San Antonio. She also worked for the Addison Group, Supreme Lending and Paycom, all headquartered in the Dallas area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/sports/former-georgia-bulldogs-tennis-player-lilly-kimbell-dies-at-31/article_c6dd812b-f3da-540d-8f14-e569a894d4f7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos