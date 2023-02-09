Clubs for the Second Semester – The Harvard-Westlake Chronicle

Anthropology Club

By Nathan Wang

Anthropology Club, founded by Melissa Ho 25 and advised by World Languages ​​Teacher Li Sun, is a space where students can discuss the development of societies and cultures.

Ho said Anthropology Club will integrate innovative ways to learn about human, cultural and social evolution and also allow students to explore their own interests.

Anthropology Club provides opportunities for students to talk about their unique hobbies, engage with different topics and discover more about their interests and identities, Ho said. We watch movies and [eat themed snakcs] while sharing opinions and personal experiences. We explore different categories such as the anthropology of wine, body language and more. We hope everyone feels welcome to express theories and thoughts without judgment or fear.

Ho said she founded the Anthropology Club out of her own interest in the field and also as a way to help others learn about a typically underrepresented study.

Not only am I fascinated by the study of anthropology, but I also wanted to share this incredible yet overlooked field, Ho said. I was inspired by the idea of ​​helping others find new topics who piqued their interest and wanted to bring a new experience to Harvard-Westlake.

Sun said she developed an interest in anthropology in graduate school, where she studied linguistic anthropology.

When I first started graduate school, I studied education and linguistic anthropology, Sun said. I am interested in linguistic anthropology because languages ​​and social life are so intertwined. Linguistic anthropology has evolved into an investigation of how social and cultural formations are rooted in linguistic practices. Even though I have switched to another study programme, this branch of anthropology continues to fascinate me.

Avery Kim 25, who plans to join the club, said he is thrilled to hear about a new and important topic with which he is largely unfamiliar.

I have no real experience in anthropology, but I’m excited to try something new, Kim said. I find human culture and evolution fascinating, and it will be really interesting to learn why people evolved certain traits or behaved in certain ways.

Ho said she likes to schedule meetings on unique topics, including the origins and cultures of different chocolate-producing countries.

I’m most excited for our chocolate-themed gathering, Ho said. We will taste, theorize different chocolates where they were made and learn about the various geographies.

Cinephile Club

By Justine Gustmann

Juana Markman 25 and Isobel Chamas 25 created Cinephiles, a second semester club that offers students a way to connect with others through film. The club is advised by Max Baril 06, Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Studies and Independent Research, and will meet over lunch on Day 2.

said Hamas that the club will watch, discuss and see films in theaters, among other things.

Our club will focus on watching movies and discuss them afterwards to share our thoughts and opinions about them, Chamas said. We can also take field trips to theaters to see movies, which is still an idea we’re working on.

Markman said that in addition to watching the films, the club is also working on opportunities to meet and speak to film industry employees.

We plan to bring some guests who work in the film industry to talk about their work and doing [a] Q&A [session]Markman said.

Markman said she was inspired to start this club when she and Chamas found out that the school did not have a film club. When club applications opened for the second semester, she said she and Chamas took the opportunity to start Cinephiles.

We found out there wasn’t a movie club anymore, and we thought it would be really fun to start our own, Markman said. Since the second semester started, we jumped at the chance to get it started.

Markman said the purpose of the club is to introduce students to films they have not seen before or that have had a major influence on the film industry.

Our goal with this movie club was for the movies to be high quality, or more artistic or older movies, so that we could show people things they’d never seen before, while also showing them the movies that were largely influencing on the film itself, Markman said. just go around and tell people to look at things, so we decided we should start a club for it.

Chamas said she not only provides a place for students to experience films, but also hopes the club will provide a safe community for all who come to enjoy the films and learn about the film industry.

Students looking for entertainment or interested in movies can come to our club room with their lunch to relax and enjoy the movie that is playing, Chamas said. We want to make sure our club is a safe, comfortable space and feels like a community.

British Political Club

By Alex Lee

British Politics club, led by Leo Craig 24 and Aidan Michaelson 24, focuses on the historical and modern British political scene. The club meets 6 every day over lunch at 205 Seaver to discuss British politics.

Craig said he is fascinated by the political decisions that caused the country to fall from power.

Britain has been a world power for centuries, Craig said. It would be hard to find a moment in the last 400 years when anyone doubted Britain’s place as one of the most powerful nations on the world stage, until about the last five years or so. It’s hard to believe that Britain controlled a quarter of the world’s land area just 100 years ago, when many now believe it to be a shell of its once formidable self.

The club also aims to explore more modern policy, drama and famous figures in British politics such as Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

From the madness of Brexit, Boris Johnson and most recent live streams of lettuce outplaying recent Prime Minister Liz Truss, British politics is in a very strange and downright hilarious place, Michaelson said. Overall, British Politics Club will be a great time for people to learn about British politics and also get away from our equally absurd and often disturbing American politics.

While there are differences between American and British politics, history teacher and club adviser Celia Goedde said there are parallels between the two nations.

The tone of British politics tends to be more confrontational than in the US, as the prime minister clearly showed by asking very sharp and often damning questions at the end of each week, Goedde said. I think the UK political system faces many of the same challenges as our US system, so that’s another focus.

Craig said British politics in modern times have a certain appeal because of the influence they will have on Britain’s future. After a series of political and economic crises, he said he believes the next few years of policy-making in Britain will solidify his future path.

After learning about Britain’s modern politics in my [AP Euro] “I was fascinated last year by the trajectory the nations took,” said Craig. The crises of Brexit and Liz Truss’s premiership reinforced my belief that Britain is currently at a turning point in its history, and I want to explore that in this club.

Table tennis club

By Max Turetzky

Aidan Deshong 24, Derek Israeli 24, Eric Vartany 24 and Ryan Pinsker 23 established a table tennis team for the second semester. While table tennis is not officially recognized as a sport by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the club plans to compete against other Los Angeles (LA) amateurs teams in a table tennis tournament this spring.

Although the school had a table tennis club last year, Esrailian said the team did not play competitively outside of school.

A lot of [the competition aspect] is new, Esrailian said. Take this to a high level beyond the Harvard-Westlake universe. [Right now,] we get our friends to get together and play ping pong. But to get the fiery competition, we have to enter these tournaments.

Pinsker, who is the club’s primary manager, said he is working to coordinate the club’s competitions.

My role is to formulate the [logistics] because the team was planning and communicating with officials and organizing practices, Pinsker said. There is a website called lapingpong.com where you can register teams on the website with some other Los Angeles club teams. The tournament is a bit tentative, but the season runs from March to May.

Esrailian said he and the other founders were inspired by their interest in casually playing ping pong.

We like to play ping pong in our spare time and like to play at school, Esrailian said. I’ve been going with some of our team members to the Westside [Table Tennis] Center to play. It was a lot of fun and motivated us to bring this team to fruition.

Vartany said he is excited about the new opportunities the ping pong club will bring, both inside and outside of school.

We play in competitive tournaments with other schools and are happy to host more school-wide eventsur names, Vartany said. We will also invite professional players to play against students to raise money for charity.

Deshong said that although table tennis is different from otherse sports, he hopes it promotes the same exciting atmosphere.

[Table tennis] is not an official school sport, but we hope we can show the school the fun of a very competitive game of table tennis, Deshong said. If even one person plays a little more because of what we were doing, we count that as a success. We would like to see the school desks in use.”