Sports
Tennis star Jessica Pegula says her mother Kim, the co-owner of Bills, went into cardiac arrest in June
Kim Pegula, co-owner and president of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers, went into cardiac arrest in June and continues to struggle with speech and memory problems, her daughter, fourth-ranked women’s tennis player Jessica, revealed Tuesday.
The 28-year-old wrote a piece The players stand describing the issues her mother, family, and the two professional sports franchises face following the medical emergency. Kim, Jessica explained, has been removed from the public eye and may not be able to continue with the same level of involvement with both the Bills and the Sabres.
Kim went into cardiac arrest while sleeping in June and received life-saving CPR from another daughter until paramedics arrived and her heartbeat recovered. The family previously said only that Kim received medical attention for “some unexpected health problems” that arose shortly after she celebrated her 53rd birthday.
“My mom is working hard on her recovery, she’s doing better, but where she ends up is still unknown,” Jessica wrote.
Jessica decided to write about her mother’s ordeal after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a January 2 game in Cincinnati in what Pegula described as “some bizarre, screwed up, circular moment.”
Kim Pegula (left) is pictured during a Sabers match alongside daughters Jessica (right) and Kelly
Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers co-owner and president Kim Pegula (pictured) went into cardiac arrest in June and continues to battle with speech and memory problems, her daughter, fourth-seeded women’s tennis player Jessica, revealed Tuesday
My stomach sank because it felt exactly the same again. I was on the couch for a tennis event in Sydney, Australia. I wanted to throw up,” wrote Jessica, who is number 4 in the WTA’s singles ranking.
“I was supposed to go through for mixed doubles in 15 minutes and I remember saying to one of my teammates, ‘I’m a bit freaked out right now, this is too close to home and I’ve I feel like I’m having a panic attack.”
As Hamlin began his recovery, Jessica joined in with an outpouring of support from fans and the NFL, wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number while playing at the Australian Open. “It didn’t feel like it was just for him, it felt like it was for my mom too,” she said.
Jessica was home in Florida months earlier when she received a call from her sister, Kelly, around midnight on their mother’s birthday and learned that their mother was being rushed to the hospital.
Jessica Pegula (left) is the daughter of Terry and Kim (right), the owners of Bills and Sabres
Damar Hamlin continues to recover in Buffalo after going into cardiac arrest on January 2
Jessica decided to write about her mother’s ordeal after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati (pictured) in what Pegula described as “some bizarre, screwed up, circular moment”
“My mother was asleep when my father woke up in cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” she wrote. Kelly Pegula, who was staying with their parents, performed CPR just three months after telling her family she planned to become certified in the procedure for a job.
“I remember her telling us what she was doing on our family group chat,” Jessica wrote, “and my mom even replied, ‘Nice Kells! If we have a heart attack now, you can bring us back to life.”
Today, Kim “can read, write and understand quite well, but she’s having trouble finding the words to respond,” Jessica wrote. “It’s hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be impressed by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force behind it.’
As the first woman to simultaneously serve as president of an NHL and NFL team, Kim “lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met,” Jessica wrote. “Now we’re coming to the realization that that’s probably all gone. That she can’t be that person anymore.’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-11724005/Tennis-star-Jessica-Pegula-says-mom-Kim-Bills-owner-suffered-cardiac-arrest-June.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis star Jessica Pegula says her mother Kim, the co-owner of Bills, went into cardiac arrest in June
- Clubs for the Second Semester – The Harvard-Westlake Chronicle
- Narendra Modi is fighting to be both an anti-Muslim strongman and a world leader | Mukul Kesavan
- Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at age 31 | Sport
- UK Regulatory Deal Hits Microsoft’s $75 Billion Activision Deal
- Pickleball’s popularity skyrockets; tennis players feel oppressed
- Tapper highlighted Biden’s “unusual moment” in the House chamber
- “Wo ab chal chuke hain”: Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s speech | Latest India News
- Tennis world shocked by ‘terrible’ Our Jabeur news: ‘Very sad’
- Largest collection of Johannes Vermeer paintings on display in Amsterdam – BBC News
- MPs toast BBC chairman Richard Sharp on £800,000 Boris Johnson loan
- January Wrapped: 5 Major Sports News in 2023 So Far