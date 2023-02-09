Tennis star Jessica Pegula says her mother Kim, the co-owner of Bills, went into cardiac arrest in June

Kim Pegula, co-owner and president of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers, went into cardiac arrest in June and continues to struggle with speech and memory problems, her daughter, fourth-ranked women’s tennis player Jessica, revealed Tuesday.

The 28-year-old wrote a piece The players stand describing the issues her mother, family, and the two professional sports franchises face following the medical emergency. Kim, Jessica explained, has been removed from the public eye and may not be able to continue with the same level of involvement with both the Bills and the Sabres.

Kim went into cardiac arrest while sleeping in June and received life-saving CPR from another daughter until paramedics arrived and her heartbeat recovered. The family previously said only that Kim received medical attention for “some unexpected health problems” that arose shortly after she celebrated her 53rd birthday.

“My mom is working hard on her recovery, she’s doing better, but where she ends up is still unknown,” Jessica wrote.

Jessica decided to write about her mother’s ordeal after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a January 2 game in Cincinnati in what Pegula described as “some bizarre, screwed up, circular moment.”

Kim Pegula (left) is pictured during a Sabers match alongside daughters Jessica (right) and Kelly

My stomach sank because it felt exactly the same again. I was on the couch for a tennis event in Sydney, Australia. I wanted to throw up,” wrote Jessica, who is number 4 in the WTA’s singles ranking.

“I was supposed to go through for mixed doubles in 15 minutes and I remember saying to one of my teammates, ‘I’m a bit freaked out right now, this is too close to home and I’ve I feel like I’m having a panic attack.”

As Hamlin began his recovery, Jessica joined in with an outpouring of support from fans and the NFL, wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number while playing at the Australian Open. “It didn’t feel like it was just for him, it felt like it was for my mom too,” she said.

Jessica was home in Florida months earlier when she received a call from her sister, Kelly, around midnight on their mother’s birthday and learned that their mother was being rushed to the hospital.

Jessica Pegula (left) is the daughter of Terry and Kim (right), the owners of Bills and Sabres

Damar Hamlin continues to recover in Buffalo after going into cardiac arrest on January 2

“My mother was asleep when my father woke up in cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” she wrote. Kelly Pegula, who was staying with their parents, performed CPR just three months after telling her family she planned to become certified in the procedure for a job.

“I remember her telling us what she was doing on our family group chat,” Jessica wrote, “and my mom even replied, ‘Nice Kells! If we have a heart attack now, you can bring us back to life.”

Today, Kim “can read, write and understand quite well, but she’s having trouble finding the words to respond,” Jessica wrote. “It’s hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be impressed by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force behind it.’

As the first woman to simultaneously serve as president of an NHL and NFL team, Kim “lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met,” Jessica wrote. “Now we’re coming to the realization that that’s probably all gone. That she can’t be that person anymore.’