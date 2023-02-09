news, Alexander Bublik destroys three rackets, Open sud de France, results, results, ATP Tour,





Russian-Kazakhstan tennis prodigy Alexander Bublik delivered an all-time blow-up in a humiliating overnight defeat, smashing three rackets in a row as he lost the tie-breaker in the deciding third set. The defending champion of the Open Sud de France returned to Montpellier with high expectations, only to be knocked out in the first round in a heavy loss to local hope Gregoire Barrere. The 25-year-old Bublik gave up the first set 4-6, won the second in a 14-12 tiebreak and saved three match points along the way. He earned a break in the deciding set, only to return it when he served three double faults, his usually immense serve falling apart under pressure. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Novak won Open with 3cm hamstring cut | 00:55 Then the world number 50, doubles finalist of the Australian Open in 2021, started the decisive tiebreak by serving three more double faults. He soon dropped to 0-6 and let loose on his own equipment by smashing his racket and then walking to his seat, picking up two more rackets and smashing them too. Bublik saved another three match points before Barrere finished the job. Bublik ended the match with a whopping 14 double faults as he lost for the seventh straight match, a run that included a first round defeat at the Australian Open and two Davis Cup losses over the weekend. And it’s not the first meltdown we’ve seen from the fiery star, as he appeared to give up a crucial point in last year’s Moselle Open final, with Bublik flipping his racquet upside down and using the handle to catch the ball. touch. That came while Bublik was trailing a breaking point, and he lost that match to Lorenzo Sonego soon after.

