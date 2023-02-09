Sports
Olympic champion Ma, Chen to compete
Updated: 08 February 2023 23:44 IS
Panaji (Goa)[India]Feb. 8 (ANI): Table tennis legend and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long and current Olympic women’s champion Chen Meng, both from China, are among a galaxy of the world’s top stars in the sport, to descend on India for the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa, scheduled from February 27 to March 5. The tournament will be played at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the parent organization of the sport in India, will also be the supporting partner of the tournament. The WTT Star Contender Goa is India’s highest ever tier of TT where the sport’s biggest global superstars will be seen in action.
Widely regarded as the best to ever play the game, 34-year-old Ma is a two-time Olympic champion and will also have his compatriot and rival Fan Zhendong, the current world champion and world number one, for the company. in the men’s singles, where Indian TT legend Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnansekaran will also face a challenge. Among other men’s leading figures, world number four Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan and world number six Truls Moregard of Sweden, world number eight Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and world number nine world Darko Jorgic from Slovenia in action.
In the women’s section, Chen has also confirmed her compatriot and world number one Sun Yingsha participation, along with world number five Hina Hayata of Japan, world number eight Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan, world number nine Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, China and world number 10 Ying Han from Germany. India’s number one and number 34 in the world, Manika Batra, will also try to earn their money on their own turf.
World Table Tennis (WTT) recently released the entry list for men’s singles and women’s singles.
Give her opinion on the WTT Star Contender Goa, Manika Batra said: “Playing my first World Table Tennis event in Goa will be an amazing experience. It is always a great honor to play in front of a home crowd, and I can’t wait to hear them cheer us all We hope to make them proud.”
Heading men’s singles for India is world No. 41 Sathiyan, who won bronze in men’s singles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year and also competed in India’s gold medal-winning men’s team event, along with a silver in the men’s category doubles.
“I am excited to play my first WTT Series event in India. The field is incredibly strong so all matches will be tough. I hope as many fans as possible will come and support us in Goa,” Sathiyan said on the list release .
Sathiyan is joined by the legendary and evergreen Sharath Kamal Achanta. Sharath, a gold medalist in the men’s singles, mixed doubles and men’s team events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) Birmingham and currently 47 in the world, will add more stealth and power to the Indian challenge.
Some other Indian names like Sreeja Akula, the reigning national champion in women’s singles and doubles will compete against other Indian rowers in the qualifiers, namely; Reeth Teenison, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty and many more will try to secure a spot in the main draw of the competition.
In addition to the global and Indian superstars, many top international players will also compete in India for the first time during the tournament. Some of the top names include 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist Yukiya Uda Lee San-Su and 2022 CWG silver medalist Liam Pitchford in the men’s single event. While Jeon Jihee, Liu Weishan, Shin Yubin and the silver medalist of the 2022 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s team, Miu Hirano, will compete in the women’s singles draw. (ANI)
