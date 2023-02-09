Davidovich Fokina comforts injured friend Humbert in Montpellier | ATP tour





I’ve known Ugo since we were kids. I’m going to cry because I saw him cry. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had just won a crucial point in a thrilling first-round duel at the Open Sud de France Montpellier on Wednesday when a misstep by his opponent Ugo Humbert led to the Frenchman taking a nasty fall. Despite the heat of the moment, the Spaniard’s only concern was his old friend’s welfare, as he immediately hurried to Humbert. I’ve known him since we were kids and I know him very well. It’s never easy to see such a friend, said a visibly emotional Davidovich Fokina in his court interview after Humbert was forced to retire with the ensuing injury to his right leg. He just flew out onto the track and I was like, something happened, because he was crying and [it was] difficult. Then the match was over. He fought [very well], with all the audience… I did my best. I wanted to play the third set, but it’s never easy to play injured. “I’m Gonna Cry Because I Saw Him Cry” Everyone needs a friend like that @alexdavidovich1 pic.twitter.com/U2hJkIZ7Pf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 8, 2023 Home favorite Humbert had won the first set 6–1, but was 1/3 down in the second set tiebreak when the incident occurred. Humbert bravely tried to play on, but after Davidovich Fokina claimed the second set, the 24-year-old was not fit to continue. I hope he will recover and play next week, but now he needs to focus on recovery, said Davidovich Fokina of Humbert, the world number 85 who won two crucial singles points for France in the Davis Cup qualifiers this weekend . He plays very well. He is coming back [up the rankings] Certainly. The first set he killed me. I went to the bathroom and just said ok he wants to fight I will fight let’s see what happens. I grew my game every game, I fought, hoping he would make some mistakes. He did and I took the second set. Davidovich Fokina, who reached the quarter-finals in Montpellier in 2021, will play in the second round in the South of France against Quentin Halys.

