La Hacienda Catering started out of the leisure center after she failed to pay the rent

A long-standing catering company has started up out of a leisure center in The Villages after failing to pay the rent.

La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events with President George W. Bush and former Governor Jeb Bush.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s Amenity Authority Committee that the catering company has been forced to pack up and vacate its old home at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

They were in breach of their lease. They haven’t paid rent for a while, AAC attorney Kevin Stone told committee members. They owe us money.

Recreation Department Director John Rohan said the ousting of La Hacienda Catering could create much-needed space.

It’s a blessing in disguise. We’ve been looking for space, Rohan said.

Table tennis players in The Villages have vigorously lobbied the AAC for a dedicated facility for their activities. It was suggested that the former space of La Hacienda Catering could be converted into a large table tennis room.

However, the catering area at the La Hacienda leisure center would require significant work to convert it into a suitable facility for table tennis. Walk-in coolers and grease traps would have to be removed and toilets expanded.

It’s a great opportunity. Ultimately, we need to do something with the space, said Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown, who oversees District Property Management.

However, the $990,000 estimate for gutting and renovating the former La Hacienda Catering space caused a minor shock among AAC members.

AAC president Donna Kempa pointed out that the La Hacienda leisure center will need to be fully renovated in the coming years, after the Paradise leisure center is completed in 2024.

Is it really worth putting $1 million into La Hacienda and then tearing it down? You don’t even have a plan for La Hacienda yet, said Judy Biebesheimer of the village of Palo Alto.

The AAC agreed to look at the possibilities later this year during a budget planning session.