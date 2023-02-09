Andy Murray gets a wild card into Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after recovering from the 2023 Australian Open





Andy Murray will compete in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after receiving a wild card entry into the event. The ATP 500 event kicks off on February 19 and the Brit will compete in the tournament he won earlier in 2017, defeating Fernando Verdasco in the final. Returning to Dubai brings back many fond memories, not least 2017 and the final with Fernando, Murray said. Davis Cup Davis Cup preview: GB face clay and height test in Colombia 01/02/2023 AT 14:25 My form is improving and my game is getting better and better, so the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is another great opportunity for me to move up the rankings again. Murray joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and 2022 champion Andrey Rublev, among others, taking part in this year’s event. We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Dubai, said Colm McLoughlin, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. Everyone knows how important he is in British tennis and, as we’ve seen in his previous seven appearances at our event, he always attracts a strong and passionate following. He accepted our wild card last year and was an asset to the tournament, and we are very pleased that he accepted our invitation again. The 35-year-old is currently number 61 in the ATP rankings, but recently made an impact in his run-up to the third round of the Australian Open. After victories in two five-set epics against Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, the three-time Grand Slam winner was finally eliminated after a defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut. His efforts in Melbourne saw him pull out of the Rotterdam Open from February 13, but prior to his return to Dubai, Murray is expected to compete in the Qatar Open from February 20. ‘It’s a big comeback’ – Eurosport pundits analyze Murray’s stellar run at Aus Open – – – The 2023 Australian Open was live and the French Open will follow discovery+ the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk Tennis Murray and Raducanu schedules: where and when do they play next? 31/01/2023 AT 12:07 ATP Rotterdam Murray withdraws from Rotterdam Open after Australian Open attempts 30/01/2023 AT 5:37 PM

