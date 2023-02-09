10 million tennis balls recycled





A big step in sustainability for tennis as the RecycleBalls network reaches the milestone of 10 million recycled tennis balls. Vermont business magazine Ten million tennis balls have been recycled by South BurlingtonRecycle balls, the leading tennis ball recycling organization in North America. This is equivalent to 639 US tons of reused and recycled tennis balls. More than 1,000 tennis facilities and 5,000 individuals have been involved in the recycling effort with tennis balls contributed from 48 states and Canada. Tennis balls come from many sources, including the US Open and community groups that remove them from waterways. These collaborations underscore the growing importance of sustainability in sport and highlight the impact organizations and individuals can make when they work together. “We are excited to reach this important milestone,” said Derrick Senior, founder of RecycleBalls. “It is a testament to the passion and commitment of everyone involved in our mission to prevent tennis balls from ending up in landfills. This is just the beginning and we are eager to continue to have a positive impact on the environment.” Contributed tennis balls are sorted for upcycling or recycling, allowing each tennis ball to be used multiple times. Recycled tennis balls are ground into green gold and then used to make new products, including resurfacing tennis courts and the foundations of horse arenas. “Our goal is to give tennis balls as much life as possible and to lean into the circular economy. First we upcycle for new applications such as balls for rollators, silencers for school chairs or dog toys. Then we take the really worn out tennis balls – regardless of condition – and transform them into new products,” added Erin Cunningham, executive director of RecycleBalls. People can join in and help reach the next milestone by visitingwww.RecycleBalls.organd learn more about the organization and its mission. RecycleBalls welcomes anyone interested in promoting sustainability and protecting the environment to join their efforts. SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Recycle balls

