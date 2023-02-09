Jessica Pegula says her sister saved her mother’s life during cardiac arrest in 2022





American tennis star Jessica Pegula says her sister Kelly saved their mother’s life after she suffered a cardiac arrest at home last year.

In an article published in The players stand on Tuesday, Pegula opened up about her family’s tough year, which culminated in a bizarre, screwed-up moment that came full circle when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL game.

In June last year reports appeared about Pegula’s mother, Kim (an NFL’s Buffalo Bills co-owner) and National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabers being hospitalized.

Not much was known about her condition at the time, but Pegula wrote in detail about what happened and how her mother has been recovering since then in her recent article.

My mom was asleep when my dad woke up in cardiac arrest and she didn’t respond for a long time, Pegula said.

My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. While she doesn’t like to take credit for this horrible situation, she definitely saved her life, followed by the critical work performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.

Pegula’s mother has been a co-owner of the Bills since 2014, when she bought the franchise with her husband, Terry, for more than $1 billion.

The pair also own the NHL’s Buffalo Sabers, making Kim the first woman to become president of both an NFL and NHL team.

Pegula says her mother loved her job and was the engine room of the sports empire, but she worries she won’t be able to be that person anymore.

She is dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory problems, Pegula said. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific part of the brain, according to Dr Johns Hopkins Drug.

She can read, write and understand quite well, but she struggles to find the words to respond. It’s hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all.

The doctors continue to be impressed by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force behind it.

She says the family practically lived in the hospital for the first two weeks of the recovery process, while her father was hesitant to go home without his wife.

The pressures of taking care of the family and running a successful business empire took its toll on everyone, Pegula says.

It’s no joke when they say a day in the hospital equals a week to recover. We were all mentally and physically exhausted, she added.

While focusing on her mother’s recovery, Pegula wondered if she would be able to continue playing tennis at a high level.

But driven by her mother’s attitude to life, she decided to play at Wimbledon just weeks after her mother’s cardiac arrest, making it to the third round.

She then reached the quarterfinals of the US Open before finishing the year ranked world No. 3 in women’s singles.

I think one thing I’ve learned from this past year is that it can be a great year, and a bad year, both can be true, she said.

While her mother was recovering at home, Pegula shifted her focus to tennis and flew to the Australian Open early this year.

However, before the grand slam started, she got the news that Bills player Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest and was fighting for his life in hospital.

Pegula, who was minutes away from playing in a mixed doubles event in Sydney, says her stomach sank when she heard what had happened.

I don’t normally worry too much, but the thought of what Damar and his family were about to go through hurt my heart, she said, adding that she was about to have a panic attack.

I knew how important time was. I kept thinking time, time, time, time. I hope they get him back and soon enough.

The medical staff and trainers who assisted that night really saved his life and were amazing in his recovery. In the end I went through for mixed doubles and we won.

Hamlin, 24, survived and, like Kim, faces a lengthy recovery process.

Pegula says his incredible recovery inspired her performances at the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals.

She wore Hamlin’s number three on her shorts at the tournament, but says it was also in honor of her mother.

It’s been a tough year, but at the same time I feel happy and blessed, she said.

I am thankful that she is still with us when other families may not have been so lucky. That she even had a chance of recovery when the first week in the hospital seemed so bleak.

Grateful for the doctors who helped with her recovery. Grateful to be home now, to watch the Bills, Sabers, and my tennis games.

She never watched my games because she got too nervous. Now she’s watching them all.