



STTA Annual Awards winners: (from left) Zhou Jingyi, Zeng Jian and Loy Ming Ying. (PHOTO: STTA) SINGAPORE With veteran paddlers Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu considering retirement or already retired, the Singapore women’s table tennis team is going through a period of transition. As a new generation of young talent tries to take over the mantle from Feng and Yu, the biggest spark comes from Zeng Jian, who will die on Wednesday (Feb 8). The 26-year-old has had a breakaway year, winning two golds (women’s team and women’s doubles), one silver and one bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. She also took three silver and one bronze at the SEA Games in Hanoi. “Last year was a challenging year for me because I had to deal with the pressure to get good results for the national team in the big Games,” said Zeng. Yahoo News Singapore after receiving her honor at the STTA Annual Awards ceremony at One Farrer Hotel. “Fortunately I have had a lot of help and encouragement from my coaches and teammates and have been able to earn a few medals for Singapore. There will be more important games this year and hopefully I can continue to improve myself and the team to better results.” The Young Player of the Year award went to Zhou Jingyi, the youngest member of the women’s national team who reached the quarter-finals of last year’s World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu. The 17-year-old also helped the team to a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The STTA Hopes Player of the Year Award – given to the top performing young paddler aged 13 and under – went to 12-year-old Loy Ming Ying, who took gold, silver and bronze in her debut at the Southeast Asia Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships . National men’s team coach Gao Ning earned Coach of the Year honors, while men’s team coach Clarence Chew and women’s team coach Jing Junhong also received special awards. Story continues Do you have a story tip? E-mail: [email protected]. You can also follow us Facebook, Instagram, TikTok And Twitter. Also view our South East Asia, FoodAnd Gaming channels on YouTube. Yahoo Singapore Telegram

