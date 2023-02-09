Bearcats head to Nashville for Music City Challenge

CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati men’s and women’s track and field teams head out this weekend to compete in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are very excited to go to the Music City Challenge this weekend,” says the head coach Susan Seaton said.’ It’s a good meet with a lot of good competition. We are reassembling our teams and have the entire team that we plan to take to the conference championships compete together this weekend to kick off some of the postseason atmosphere and fine-tune everything for the conference championships.

//MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE

The Music City Challenge is hosted by Vanderbilt at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility. The gathering kicks off Friday, February 10, with field events starting at 11am ET, while running events start at 5pm ET.

The meeting will conclude on Saturday, February 11, with the running events starting at 9:00 am and the field events at 9:30 am. A full schedule of events and start times can be found above.

Those unable to attend can follow the action at the Music City Challenge via the PrimeTime Timing live results and on the SEC+ station watch link above.

//BEARCATS IN THE RANKING

In the latest USTFCCCA Conference Rankings, both teams are second in the American Athletic Conference. In this week’s USTFCCCA Regional Rankings, the women’s team ranks sixth in the Great Lakes region, while the men’s team ranks ninth.

Cincinnati has the highest numbers or times in eight conference events, with both the men and women sharing the conference lead in four events.

Senior Rylee Penn is the only Bearcat to lead the conference in two different events. Penn’s women’s indoor school record in the 3,000 meters time of 9:14.54 is 15 seconds faster than the next best time in the conference. She also leads the conference in the women’s mile with a time of 4:37.19, the second-fastest time in program history.

In the latest USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings, the Bearcats have two groups ranked in the top five nationally, with the women’s high jump ranked second and the men’s shot put ranked fourth.

The women’s high jump team holds the top four spots in the conference. Senior Taylor beard leads the conference and ranks tenth nationally with a mark of six feet eight inches. Beard’s personal best jump leads the conference and is the fourth best indoor score in program history.Sophomore Annika Kinley has a clearance of six feet, which is second in conference and 21st in the country, while sophomores Ghost Morgan has cleared 1.78 meters and freshman Lawrence Barnes posted 1.76m to round out the top four in the conference.

The dynamic senior couple Fred Moudani and junior John Gutierrez lead the men’s shot put group by holding the top two seats in the conference.

Moudani gets his best performance of the season, as he broke the French national indoor, AAC and Cincinnati shot put records with a throw of 20.51 meters at the Doc Hale Meet on Feb. 4. Moundani’s brand leads the conference and ranks second in the NCAA in his first season in Cincinnati, trailing only Arizona’s Jordan Geist at 21.48 yards. Read below to learn more about his record-breaking performance.

Not to be outdone, Gutierrez is second in the AAC and 27th nationally in the shot put with a throw of 18.75 yards.

sophomore Steven McElroy And Corbin Spencer each has AAC top scores in their respective events. McElroy UC indoor 400-meter record time of 46.44 leads the conference and 21st nationally. Spencer’s weight distance of 18.89 m is currently the best in the AAC.

Cincinnati also leads the AAC in both the men’s and women’s medley relay. The freshman men’s DMR team Seth Elking ., sophomore Jack Bartlett junior David Endres and graduate Jamie Daily ranked first in the AAC with the third-fastest DMR time (9:52.12) in school history.

The women’s DMR team of freshman couple Gwen stares And Sarah Madix and senior teammates Maddie Walker And Carmen Light led the AAC with the sixth fastest time in the program’s history at 11:46.01.

// MOUDANI ANNOUNCED AAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Senior Fred Moudani was named American Athletic Conference Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Moudani earned the award for the first time in his career after his record-breaking shot put of 20.51 meters at the Doc Hale Meet on February 4. The performance surpassed the previous school record and indoor conference record, which he previously set twice. earlier this season.

“We are extremely proud of Fred’s performance,” said the head coach Susan Seaton said. “He has put in a tremendous amount of work this season and I am honored to be a part of his development. We are extremely excited to see what the rest of this season has in store as we head into the postseason.”

Born in Savigny-Le-Temple, France, Moudani also eclipsed the French national indoor shot put record, previously held by Yves Niaré’s throw of 20.42 meters in 2009.

Moundani’s brand leads the conference and ranks second in the NCAA in his first season in Cincinnati, trailing only Arizona’s Jordan Geist at 21.48 yards.

The senior has won the event in all four encounters he has competed in this season.

He shared the honors with Memphis pole vaulter Cole Riddle this week after the Tiger set the conference pole vault record with a clear height of 5.64 meters at the USA Invitational.

// FOLLOW THE BEARCATS

Visit GoBEARCATS.com for the latest information on Cincinnati Track and Field/Cross Country. and follow @GoBearcatsTFXC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.