



BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who fatally shot a teen and injured another person Tuesday night in Brooksville. Delegates were sent to Hazel Ave. and dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Brooksville at 11:30 p.m According to the sheriff, two people were found with gunshot wounds. The suspect, whose identity is unknown, left the area before officers arrived. "Any time someone dies as a result of any form of violence," said Michael Terry, deputy information officer. "It's a shame it's a teenager who died, who had a long life ahead of him."

The Hernando County School District told News Channel 8 that a 17-year-old student at Hernando High School was killed in the shooting. The precinct identified the victim as Isabella Angelina Scavelli, a junior. (WFLA photo) “Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and student government. She is described by her teachers as an energetic, friendly, and fun-loving student,” said the Hernando County School District. The district said grief counselors will be on the Hernando High campus for students and staff “as long as they need.” The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the second victim is a woman whose name is withheld due to Marsy law. However, family tells us that family tells us that the relationship between the two victims is mother and adoptive daughter. “Our detectives are working non-stop to track down leads on the case, and hopefully with luck we can get our hits on the suspect in a short time,” Terry said. Deputies would not say what led up to the shooting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfla.com/news/local-news/hernando-county/2-wounded-in-brooksville-shooting-suspect-at-large/

