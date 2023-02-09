Table Tennis: Defending champions Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong join stellar line-up for Spore Smash 2023





SINGAPORE The world’s top 10 table tennis players in both men’s and women’s singles will be at the OCBC Arena for the Singapore Smash March 7-19, organizers announced Wednesday. They include defending champion, men’s world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and women’s runner-up Chen Meng. Women’s No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China and fan favorites Hina Hayata (No. 5) and Mima Ito (No. 6) of Japan will also compete in the $2 million (S$2.65 million) World Table Tennis event, along with Adriana Diaz ranked 13th in Puerto Rico and 14th ranked Austrian Sofia Polcanova. In men’s singles, world No. 2 Ma Long, who reached the 2022 final, will aim to take it one step further as she takes on compatriots Wang Chuqin in third place, Japanese prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto (number 4 ) and the Brazilian world champion. No. 5 Hugo Calderano. Sixth seeded Swede Truls Moregard, German legend Timo Boll and England’s Liam Pitchford will also be back. In 2022, Olympic gold medalist Chen defeated compatriot Wang Manyu after a hard-fought match lasting nearly 1 hour to claim the women’s singles title. Fan knocked out Ma in a dramatic seven match affair to win the men’s crown. Chen said: There is a very strong field and I expect the competition to be tough, but this is what we are training for and it is a good opportunity for us to put this training into practice. We will all be tested physically and mentally. But I’m up for the challenge and ready to give the fans a good show while defending my title, so I hope they enjoy watching us play too. Singapore will be represented in the main draw from March 11 by women’s singles Zeng Jian (No. 55) and wildcards Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru. In the men’s singles, Olympian Clarence Chew and 2019 SEA Games champion Koen Pang will carry the flag of the Republic. Qualifiers will be held March 7-9. Spectators will also get to see some of the most exciting talent in the sport, such as Egyptian teenager Hana Goda, who won the ITTF-Africa Cup in May 2022, becoming the youngest-ever Continental Cup winner at 14 years and 167 days old. She will be joined in the women’s event by 18-year-old Shin Yu-bin, who became South Korea’s youngest-ever Olympic table tennis player at the 2020 Games. WTT event strategy director Stephen Duckitt previously revealed that the total attendance at the latest edition, under stricter Covid-19 protocols, was 11,000. The goal for this edition is 50,000. With restrictions lifted this time, ticket holders can enjoy live entertainment and opportunities to engage players at the Singapore Smash Park, along with food and beverage options. A designated Singapore Smash Zone at OCBC Square also allows visitors to Sports Hub to play the sport. Tickets for the March 7-9 qualifiers start at $18, while those for the March 11-19 main event start at $28. They are available at https://ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/23_sgsmash2023.

