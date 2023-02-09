Connect with us

Sports

Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

 


The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NCAA Division I Mens Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for February 8, 2023.

There is a new No. 1 team ranking this week as Ohio State moved up one spot after Virginia suffered their first loss of the season last week at Kentucky (No. 2). However, the Buckeyes will soon be tested as the new No. 1 as they will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia later this week to face No. 5 Virginia.

Mississippi State (No. 24) is the only new team in the Top-25 this week as the Bulldogs had an impressive showing in the Florida Regional at the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend and head to an 8-1 overall start to the season .

Singles and Doubles Rankings have also been released for the first time this spring, highlighting the Top 125 singles players from around the country and the Top 60 doubles players.

After Ethan Quinn (Georgia) claimed the top spot to end the fall, it is now Eliot Spizzirri (Texas) who earns the top spot in the February 8th Singles Rankings. The Longhorn junior starts the season 4-0, including a win over former No. 1 player, Ethan Quinn, earlier in the season.

In doubles, Andrew Lutschaunig and JJ Tracy remain in first place after winning the ITA Fall Championships to enter the spring as the top-ranked duo in the country. The duo helped Ohio State start the season 9-0 and a new No. 1 ranking in the February 8 team rankings.

The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the 12 ITA Region Chairs, with each Chair casting an individual, secret ballot.

Team rankings | Singles Rankings | Doubles rankings

ITA Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Poll of coaches
  • Top 25 team rankings
  • February 8, 2022

Others receive votes (alphabetically): Arizona state, Maroon, Duke, NC state, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, UCLA

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Top 125 singles rankings
  • February 8, 2022
Rank Player School
1 Eliot Spizzirri Texas
2 Nishesh Basavereddy Stanford
3 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida state
4 Max bases Stanford
5 Ethan Quinn Georgia
6 Garrett Johns Duke
7 Andreas Fanty Michigan
8 Philip Henning Georgia
9 JJ Tracy ohio state
10 Henry Schulenburg Harvard
11 Toby Samuel south carolina
12 Connor Thomson south carolina
13 Harris Walker Harvard
14 Michael Zheng Colombia
15 Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA
16 Joshua Lapadat Kentucky
17 Jacob Fearnly TCU
18 John Monday Tennessee
19 Ryan Segerman North Carolina
20 Ondrej Styler Michigan
21 Dan Martin Miami (FL)
22 Jonas Erikson Ziverts Arizona
23 Sebastian Dominko Our lady
24 Pablo Alemany Memphis
25 Hello Woldeab Texas
26 Fabien Hall Louisville
27 Ronnie Hoehman LSU
28 James Trotter ohio state
29 Chris Rhodes Virginia
30 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia
31 Ozan Baris michigan state
32 Roko Horvat Colombia
33 Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas
34 Peter Mak USC
35 Stefan Dostanić USC
36 Gavin Young Michigan
37 Geronimo Busleiman Utah
38 Youcef Rihane Florida state
39 Enzo Aguiard Alabama
40 Murphy Casson Arizona state
41 Alexander Bernard ohio state
42 Patrick Maloney Michigan
43 Arthur Ferry Stanford
44 Jake Finn Bass Baylor
45 Liam Draxl Kentucky
46 Steven Forman Northwest
47 nathan rodrigues Louisville
48 Jonah Braswell Florida
49 Luke Fumba TCU
50 Papua New Guinea Cornell
51 Martin Katz Miami (FL)
52 Edward Graziani Penn
53 Etienne Donnet Louisville
54 Alex Martinez Oklahoma
55 Andrew Ilagan Hawaii
56 Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee
57 Charles Cosnet Kentucky
58 Kodi Pearson tulsa
59 Brian Cernoch North Carolina
60 Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech
61 Noah Schachter Texas A&M
62 Blake Croyder Georgia
63 Andres Martin Georgia Tech
64 Nikola Slavic Be Miss
65 Micah Braswell Texas
66 Peace be with you Kentucky
67 Raphael Lamling south carolina
68 Jeremy Schifris Drake
69 Wojtek Mark USC
70 Inaki Tower Mountains Virginia
71 Jamie Connell Florida state
72 Sema Bank Portland
73 Justin Schlageter Oklahoma
74 Aryan Chaudhary Stanford
75 Robert Cash ohio state
76 Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian
77 Iiro Wasa San Diego
78 Colton Smith Arizona
79 Blaise Bicknell Tennessee
80 Steve Slump Middle Tennessee
81 Pablo Masjuan U.C. Santa Barbara
82 Ryan Colby USC
83 Nathan Hahn Oklahoma
84 Carlos Hernandez Mississippi state
85 Nick Lagaev Arizona
86 Keshav Chopra Georgia Tech
87 Trent Bryde Georgia
88 Pedro Roden Duke
89 Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine
90 Tyler Stice Maroon
91 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Middle Tennessee
92 Max Westfall Colombia
93 Peter Rollins Texas A&M
94 William Grant Florida
95 Nate Bonetto Florida
96 Ryder Jackson California
97 Kristof Minarik Wichita state
98 Herman Hoeyeraal Arizona
99 Rafael Marques DaSilva Freedom
100 Magnus Johnson Gulf Coast of Florida
101 Alex Kozen Colombia
102 Oliver Tarvet San Diego
103 Jordan Hasson Oklahoma
104 Daniel DeJong Pepperdine
105 Matisse Bobichon VCU
106 Pedro Vives Marcos TCU
107 Christopher Li North Carolina
108 Charles Lee USC
109 Roni Hitaranta Nebraska
110 Finn Kuenkler Tulane
111 J. C. Roddick Texas A&M
112 Cleeve Harper Texas
113 Ishan Talluri Texas
114 Alvin Tudorica South Florida
115 Tah Badi Kentucky
116 Emil Hudd Tennessee
117 Tadeas Paroulek Baylor
118 Bradley Frye USC
119 Philip Planinsek Alabama
120 Jay friend Arizona
121 Matthew Fung Louisville
122 Francisco Roche Middle Tennessee
123 Hunter Heck Illinois
124 Sebastian Gorzny TCU
125 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Top 60 dual rankings
  • February 8, 2022
Rank Player Player School
1 Andrew Lutschaunig JJ Tracy ohio state
2 Edward Graziani Kevin Zhu Penn
3 Toby Samuel Connor Thomson south carolina
4 Cleeve Harper Eliot Spizzirri Texas
5 Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech
6 Andreas Fanty Gavin Young Michigan
7 Pat Harper John Monday Tennessee
8 Alan Magadan Sebastian Rodriguez UTSA
9 Jake Finn Bass Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor
10 Joshua Charlton Quinn Vandecasteele Oregon
11 Alexander Young Lazy Maxted TCU
12 Stefan Dostanić Bradley Frye USC
13 Rafael Iziquierdo Luque Joseph Wayand NC state
14 nathan rodrigues Fabien Hall Louisville
15 Tanapatt Nirundoorn Togan Tokac Florida
16 Max Westfall Theo Vineyard Colombia
17 Berk Bugarik Patrick Trace Utah
18 Carlos Hernandez Nemanja Malesevic Mississippi state
19 Brian Cernoch Ryan Segerman North Carolina
20 Ryan Goetz Chris Rhodes Virginia
21 Gabriel Huber Michael Minasyan Wisconsin
22 Stefan Latinovich Nick Watson LSU
23 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Francisco Roche Middle Tennessee
24 Trent Bryde Ethan Quinn Georgia
25 Andrew Lutschaunig James Trotter ohio state
26 Demetris Azoides Reed Collier Texas Tech
27 Jack Clemens Louis Delcour South Alabama
28 Kai Brady Philip Jordan U.C. Santa Barbara
29 Ryan Fishback Albert Bear Virginia Tech
30 Jake Beasley James Story south carolina
31 Matisse Bobichon Stable Rayane VCU
32 Maxwell Benson Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian
33 Esp Lagarde Marcel Volz New Orleans
34 Emil Hudd Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee
35 Ronan Jachuk Daniel Milavsky Harvard
36 Younes Lalami Brandon Perez Ancient lordship
37 Casey Kania Ryan Segerman North Carolina
38 Daniel DeJong Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine
39 Will Mayew David Mizrahi Louisville
40 Ozan Baris Max Sheldon michigan state
41 Matt Hollingworth Sasha Trkulja Gonzaga
42 Bar Botzer Chris Rhodes Virginia
43 Robin Katry Luca Staheli NC state
44 Pablo Alemany David Stevenson Memphis
45 Rodrigo Crespo Jonas Hartenstein North Florida
46 Patrick Flethall Ilya Tiraspolsky Indiana
47 Vignesh Gogineni Renaud Lefevre Yale
48 Leyton Cronje Bogdan Pavel Central Florida
49 Pranav Kumar Adam Neff SMU
50 Benjamin Kitty Ryan Segerman North Carolina
51 Connor DiMarco Kodi Pearson tulsa
52 Jonah Braswell Lucas Greif Florida
53 Yuta Kikuchi Carl Emil Overbeck California
54 Axel Vila Antuna Diogo Marquis St John’s (NY)
55 Oscar Antinheimo Daniel Martin Elon
56 Kent Hunter Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee
57 Max Dam Randy Wilson Gulf Coast of Florida
58 Alexander Hoogmartens Patrick Play UCLA
59 Casey No Raphael Lamling south carolina
60 Andres Martin Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech
– Advertisement –

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2023/02/08/division-i-mens-collegiate-tennis-rankings-feb-8/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: