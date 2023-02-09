Sports
Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NCAA Division I Mens Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for February 8, 2023.
There is a new No. 1 team ranking this week as Ohio State moved up one spot after Virginia suffered their first loss of the season last week at Kentucky (No. 2). However, the Buckeyes will soon be tested as the new No. 1 as they will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia later this week to face No. 5 Virginia.
Mississippi State (No. 24) is the only new team in the Top-25 this week as the Bulldogs had an impressive showing in the Florida Regional at the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend and head to an 8-1 overall start to the season .
Singles and Doubles Rankings have also been released for the first time this spring, highlighting the Top 125 singles players from around the country and the Top 60 doubles players.
After Ethan Quinn (Georgia) claimed the top spot to end the fall, it is now Eliot Spizzirri (Texas) who earns the top spot in the February 8th Singles Rankings. The Longhorn junior starts the season 4-0, including a win over former No. 1 player, Ethan Quinn, earlier in the season.
In doubles, Andrew Lutschaunig and JJ Tracy remain in first place after winning the ITA Fall Championships to enter the spring as the top-ranked duo in the country. The duo helped Ohio State start the season 9-0 and a new No. 1 ranking in the February 8 team rankings.
The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the 12 ITA Region Chairs, with each Chair casting an individual, secret ballot.
Team rankings | Singles Rankings | Doubles rankings
- Top 25 team rankings
- February 8, 2022
Others receive votes (alphabetically): Arizona state, Maroon, Duke, NC state, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, UCLA
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|2
|Nishesh Basavereddy
|Stanford
|3
|Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
|Florida state
|4
|Max bases
|Stanford
|5
|Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|6
|Garrett Johns
|Duke
|7
|Andreas Fanty
|Michigan
|8
|Philip Henning
|Georgia
|9
|JJ Tracy
|ohio state
|10
|Henry Schulenburg
|Harvard
|11
|Toby Samuel
|south carolina
|12
|Connor Thomson
|south carolina
|13
|Harris Walker
|Harvard
|14
|Michael Zheng
|Colombia
|15
|Alexander Hoogmartens
|UCLA
|16
|Joshua Lapadat
|Kentucky
|17
|Jacob Fearnly
|TCU
|18
|John Monday
|Tennessee
|19
|Ryan Segerman
|North Carolina
|20
|Ondrej Styler
|Michigan
|21
|Dan Martin
|Miami (FL)
|22
|Jonas Erikson Ziverts
|Arizona
|23
|Sebastian Dominko
|Our lady
|24
|Pablo Alemany
|Memphis
|25
|Hello Woldeab
|Texas
|26
|Fabien Hall
|Louisville
|27
|Ronnie Hoehman
|LSU
|28
|James Trotter
|ohio state
|29
|Chris Rhodes
|Virginia
|30
|Jeffrey von der Schulenburg
|Virginia
|31
|Ozan Baris
|michigan state
|32
|Roko Horvat
|Colombia
|33
|Pierre-Yves Bailly
|Texas
|34
|Peter Mak
|USC
|35
|Stefan Dostanić
|USC
|36
|Gavin Young
|Michigan
|37
|Geronimo Busleiman
|Utah
|38
|Youcef Rihane
|Florida state
|39
|Enzo Aguiard
|Alabama
|40
|Murphy Casson
|Arizona state
|41
|Alexander Bernard
|ohio state
|42
|Patrick Maloney
|Michigan
|43
|Arthur Ferry
|Stanford
|44
|Jake Finn Bass
|Baylor
|45
|Liam Draxl
|Kentucky
|46
|Steven Forman
|Northwest
|47
|nathan rodrigues
|Louisville
|48
|Jonah Braswell
|Florida
|49
|Luke Fumba
|TCU
|50
|Papua New Guinea
|Cornell
|51
|Martin Katz
|Miami (FL)
|52
|Edward Graziani
|Penn
|53
|Etienne Donnet
|Louisville
|54
|Alex Martinez
|Oklahoma
|55
|Andrew Ilagan
|Hawaii
|56
|Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|57
|Charles Cosnet
|Kentucky
|58
|Kodi Pearson
|tulsa
|59
|Brian Cernoch
|North Carolina
|60
|Ryan Fishback
|Virginia Tech
|61
|Noah Schachter
|Texas A&M
|62
|Blake Croyder
|Georgia
|63
|Andres Martin
|Georgia Tech
|64
|Nikola Slavic
|Be Miss
|65
|Micah Braswell
|Texas
|66
|Peace be with you
|Kentucky
|67
|Raphael Lamling
|south carolina
|68
|Jeremy Schifris
|Drake
|69
|Wojtek Mark
|USC
|70
|Inaki Tower Mountains
|Virginia
|71
|Jamie Connell
|Florida state
|72
|Sema Bank
|Portland
|73
|Justin Schlageter
|Oklahoma
|74
|Aryan Chaudhary
|Stanford
|75
|Robert Cash
|ohio state
|76
|Dusan Milanovic
|Presbyterian
|77
|Iiro Wasa
|San Diego
|78
|Colton Smith
|Arizona
|79
|Blaise Bicknell
|Tennessee
|80
|Steve Slump
|Middle Tennessee
|81
|Pablo Masjuan
|U.C. Santa Barbara
|82
|Ryan Colby
|USC
|83
|Nathan Hahn
|Oklahoma
|84
|Carlos Hernandez
|Mississippi state
|85
|Nick Lagaev
|Arizona
|86
|Keshav Chopra
|Georgia Tech
|87
|Trent Bryde
|Georgia
|88
|Pedro Roden
|Duke
|89
|Tim Zeitvogel
|Pepperdine
|90
|Tyler Stice
|Maroon
|91
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen
|Middle Tennessee
|92
|Max Westfall
|Colombia
|93
|Peter Rollins
|Texas A&M
|94
|William Grant
|Florida
|95
|Nate Bonetto
|Florida
|96
|Ryder Jackson
|California
|97
|Kristof Minarik
|Wichita state
|98
|Herman Hoeyeraal
|Arizona
|99
|Rafael Marques DaSilva
|Freedom
|100
|Magnus Johnson
|Gulf Coast of Florida
|101
|Alex Kozen
|Colombia
|102
|Oliver Tarvet
|San Diego
|103
|Jordan Hasson
|Oklahoma
|104
|Daniel DeJong
|Pepperdine
|105
|Matisse Bobichon
|VCU
|106
|Pedro Vives Marcos
|TCU
|107
|Christopher Li
|North Carolina
|108
|Charles Lee
|USC
|109
|Roni Hitaranta
|Nebraska
|110
|Finn Kuenkler
|Tulane
|111
|J. C. Roddick
|Texas A&M
|112
|Cleeve Harper
|Texas
|113
|Ishan Talluri
|Texas
|114
|Alvin Tudorica
|South Florida
|115
|Tah Badi
|Kentucky
|116
|Emil Hudd
|Tennessee
|117
|Tadeas Paroulek
|Baylor
|118
|Bradley Frye
|USC
|119
|Philip Planinsek
|Alabama
|120
|Jay friend
|Arizona
|121
|Matthew Fung
|Louisville
|122
|Francisco Roche
|Middle Tennessee
|123
|Hunter Heck
|Illinois
|124
|Sebastian Gorzny
|TCU
|125
|Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi
|Baylor
|Rank
|Player
|Player
|School
|1
|Andrew Lutschaunig
|JJ Tracy
|ohio state
|2
|Edward Graziani
|Kevin Zhu
|Penn
|3
|Toby Samuel
|Connor Thomson
|south carolina
|4
|Cleeve Harper
|Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|5
|Jordan Chrysostom
|Ryan Fishback
|Virginia Tech
|6
|Andreas Fanty
|Gavin Young
|Michigan
|7
|Pat Harper
|John Monday
|Tennessee
|8
|Alan Magadan
|Sebastian Rodriguez
|UTSA
|9
|Jake Finn Bass
|Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi
|Baylor
|10
|Joshua Charlton
|Quinn Vandecasteele
|Oregon
|11
|Alexander Young
|Lazy Maxted
|TCU
|12
|Stefan Dostanić
|Bradley Frye
|USC
|13
|Rafael Iziquierdo Luque
|Joseph Wayand
|NC state
|14
|nathan rodrigues
|Fabien Hall
|Louisville
|15
|Tanapatt Nirundoorn
|Togan Tokac
|Florida
|16
|Max Westfall
|Theo Vineyard
|Colombia
|17
|Berk Bugarik
|Patrick Trace
|Utah
|18
|Carlos Hernandez
|Nemanja Malesevic
|Mississippi state
|19
|Brian Cernoch
|Ryan Segerman
|North Carolina
|20
|Ryan Goetz
|Chris Rhodes
|Virginia
|21
|Gabriel Huber
|Michael Minasyan
|Wisconsin
|22
|Stefan Latinovich
|Nick Watson
|LSU
|23
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen
|Francisco Roche
|Middle Tennessee
|24
|Trent Bryde
|Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|25
|Andrew Lutschaunig
|James Trotter
|ohio state
|26
|Demetris Azoides
|Reed Collier
|Texas Tech
|27
|Jack Clemens
|Louis Delcour
|South Alabama
|28
|Kai Brady
|Philip Jordan
|U.C. Santa Barbara
|29
|Ryan Fishback
|Albert Bear
|Virginia Tech
|30
|Jake Beasley
|James Story
|south carolina
|31
|Matisse Bobichon
|Stable Rayane
|VCU
|32
|Maxwell Benson
|Dusan Milanovic
|Presbyterian
|33
|Esp Lagarde
|Marcel Volz
|New Orleans
|34
|Emil Hudd
|Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|35
|Ronan Jachuk
|Daniel Milavsky
|Harvard
|36
|Younes Lalami
|Brandon Perez
|Ancient lordship
|37
|Casey Kania
|Ryan Segerman
|North Carolina
|38
|Daniel DeJong
|Tim Zeitvogel
|Pepperdine
|39
|Will Mayew
|David Mizrahi
|Louisville
|40
|Ozan Baris
|Max Sheldon
|michigan state
|41
|Matt Hollingworth
|Sasha Trkulja
|Gonzaga
|42
|Bar Botzer
|Chris Rhodes
|Virginia
|43
|Robin Katry
|Luca Staheli
|NC state
|44
|Pablo Alemany
|David Stevenson
|Memphis
|45
|Rodrigo Crespo
|Jonas Hartenstein
|North Florida
|46
|Patrick Flethall
|Ilya Tiraspolsky
|Indiana
|47
|Vignesh Gogineni
|Renaud Lefevre
|Yale
|48
|Leyton Cronje
|Bogdan Pavel
|Central Florida
|49
|Pranav Kumar
|Adam Neff
|SMU
|50
|Benjamin Kitty
|Ryan Segerman
|North Carolina
|51
|Connor DiMarco
|Kodi Pearson
|tulsa
|52
|Jonah Braswell
|Lucas Greif
|Florida
|53
|Yuta Kikuchi
|Carl Emil Overbeck
|California
|54
|Axel Vila Antuna
|Diogo Marquis
|St John’s (NY)
|55
|Oscar Antinheimo
|Daniel Martin
|Elon
|56
|Kent Hunter
|Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|57
|Max Dam
|Randy Wilson
|Gulf Coast of Florida
|58
|Alexander Hoogmartens
|Patrick Play
|UCLA
|59
|Casey No
|Raphael Lamling
|south carolina
|60
|Andres Martin
|Marcus McDaniel
|Georgia Tech
|
