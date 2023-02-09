Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NCAA Division I Mens Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for February 8, 2023. There is a new No. 1 team ranking this week as Ohio State moved up one spot after Virginia suffered their first loss of the season last week at Kentucky (No. 2). However, the Buckeyes will soon be tested as the new No. 1 as they will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia later this week to face No. 5 Virginia. Mississippi State (No. 24) is the only new team in the Top-25 this week as the Bulldogs had an impressive showing in the Florida Regional at the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend and head to an 8-1 overall start to the season . Singles and Doubles Rankings have also been released for the first time this spring, highlighting the Top 125 singles players from around the country and the Top 60 doubles players. After Ethan Quinn (Georgia) claimed the top spot to end the fall, it is now Eliot Spizzirri (Texas) who earns the top spot in the February 8th Singles Rankings. The Longhorn junior starts the season 4-0, including a win over former No. 1 player, Ethan Quinn, earlier in the season. In doubles, Andrew Lutschaunig and JJ Tracy remain in first place after winning the ITA Fall Championships to enter the spring as the top-ranked duo in the country. The duo helped Ohio State start the season 9-0 and a new No. 1 ranking in the February 8 team rankings. The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the 12 ITA Region Chairs, with each Chair casting an individual, secret ballot. Team rankings | Singles Rankings | Doubles rankings ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Poll of coaches

Top 25 team rankings

February 8, 2022 Others receive votes (alphabetically): Arizona state, Maroon, Duke, NC state, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, UCLA ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Top 125 singles rankings

February 8, 2022 Rank Player School 1 Eliot Spizzirri Texas 2 Nishesh Basavereddy Stanford 3 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida state 4 Max bases Stanford 5 Ethan Quinn Georgia 6 Garrett Johns Duke 7 Andreas Fanty Michigan 8 Philip Henning Georgia 9 JJ Tracy ohio state 10 Henry Schulenburg Harvard 11 Toby Samuel south carolina 12 Connor Thomson south carolina 13 Harris Walker Harvard 14 Michael Zheng Colombia 15 Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA 16 Joshua Lapadat Kentucky 17 Jacob Fearnly TCU 18 John Monday Tennessee 19 Ryan Segerman North Carolina 20 Ondrej Styler Michigan 21 Dan Martin Miami (FL) 22 Jonas Erikson Ziverts Arizona 23 Sebastian Dominko Our lady 24 Pablo Alemany Memphis 25 Hello Woldeab Texas 26 Fabien Hall Louisville 27 Ronnie Hoehman LSU 28 James Trotter ohio state 29 Chris Rhodes Virginia 30 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia 31 Ozan Baris michigan state 32 Roko Horvat Colombia 33 Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas 34 Peter Mak USC 35 Stefan Dostanić USC 36 Gavin Young Michigan 37 Geronimo Busleiman Utah 38 Youcef Rihane Florida state 39 Enzo Aguiard Alabama 40 Murphy Casson Arizona state 41 Alexander Bernard ohio state 42 Patrick Maloney Michigan 43 Arthur Ferry Stanford 44 Jake Finn Bass Baylor 45 Liam Draxl Kentucky 46 Steven Forman Northwest 47 nathan rodrigues Louisville 48 Jonah Braswell Florida 49 Luke Fumba TCU 50 Papua New Guinea Cornell 51 Martin Katz Miami (FL) 52 Edward Graziani Penn 53 Etienne Donnet Louisville 54 Alex Martinez Oklahoma 55 Andrew Ilagan Hawaii 56 Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee 57 Charles Cosnet Kentucky 58 Kodi Pearson tulsa 59 Brian Cernoch North Carolina 60 Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech 61 Noah Schachter Texas A&M 62 Blake Croyder Georgia 63 Andres Martin Georgia Tech 64 Nikola Slavic Be Miss 65 Micah Braswell Texas 66 Peace be with you Kentucky 67 Raphael Lamling south carolina 68 Jeremy Schifris Drake 69 Wojtek Mark USC 70 Inaki Tower Mountains Virginia 71 Jamie Connell Florida state 72 Sema Bank Portland 73 Justin Schlageter Oklahoma 74 Aryan Chaudhary Stanford 75 Robert Cash ohio state 76 Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian 77 Iiro Wasa San Diego 78 Colton Smith Arizona 79 Blaise Bicknell Tennessee 80 Steve Slump Middle Tennessee 81 Pablo Masjuan U.C. Santa Barbara 82 Ryan Colby USC 83 Nathan Hahn Oklahoma 84 Carlos Hernandez Mississippi state 85 Nick Lagaev Arizona 86 Keshav Chopra Georgia Tech 87 Trent Bryde Georgia 88 Pedro Roden Duke 89 Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine 90 Tyler Stice Maroon 91 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Middle Tennessee 92 Max Westfall Colombia 93 Peter Rollins Texas A&M 94 William Grant Florida 95 Nate Bonetto Florida 96 Ryder Jackson California 97 Kristof Minarik Wichita state 98 Herman Hoeyeraal Arizona 99 Rafael Marques DaSilva Freedom 100 Magnus Johnson Gulf Coast of Florida 101 Alex Kozen Colombia 102 Oliver Tarvet San Diego 103 Jordan Hasson Oklahoma 104 Daniel DeJong Pepperdine 105 Matisse Bobichon VCU 106 Pedro Vives Marcos TCU 107 Christopher Li North Carolina 108 Charles Lee USC 109 Roni Hitaranta Nebraska 110 Finn Kuenkler Tulane 111 J. C. Roddick Texas A&M 112 Cleeve Harper Texas 113 Ishan Talluri Texas 114 Alvin Tudorica South Florida 115 Tah Badi Kentucky 116 Emil Hudd Tennessee 117 Tadeas Paroulek Baylor 118 Bradley Frye USC 119 Philip Planinsek Alabama 120 Jay friend Arizona 121 Matthew Fung Louisville 122 Francisco Roche Middle Tennessee 123 Hunter Heck Illinois 124 Sebastian Gorzny TCU 125 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Top 60 dual rankings

February 8, 2022 Rank Player Player School 1 Andrew Lutschaunig JJ Tracy ohio state 2 Edward Graziani Kevin Zhu Penn 3 Toby Samuel Connor Thomson south carolina 4 Cleeve Harper Eliot Spizzirri Texas 5 Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech 6 Andreas Fanty Gavin Young Michigan 7 Pat Harper John Monday Tennessee 8 Alan Magadan Sebastian Rodriguez UTSA 9 Jake Finn Bass Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor 10 Joshua Charlton Quinn Vandecasteele Oregon 11 Alexander Young Lazy Maxted TCU 12 Stefan Dostanić Bradley Frye USC 13 Rafael Iziquierdo Luque Joseph Wayand NC state 14 nathan rodrigues Fabien Hall Louisville 15 Tanapatt Nirundoorn Togan Tokac Florida 16 Max Westfall Theo Vineyard Colombia 17 Berk Bugarik Patrick Trace Utah 18 Carlos Hernandez Nemanja Malesevic Mississippi state 19 Brian Cernoch Ryan Segerman North Carolina 20 Ryan Goetz Chris Rhodes Virginia 21 Gabriel Huber Michael Minasyan Wisconsin 22 Stefan Latinovich Nick Watson LSU 23 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Francisco Roche Middle Tennessee 24 Trent Bryde Ethan Quinn Georgia 25 Andrew Lutschaunig James Trotter ohio state 26 Demetris Azoides Reed Collier Texas Tech 27 Jack Clemens Louis Delcour South Alabama 28 Kai Brady Philip Jordan U.C. Santa Barbara 29 Ryan Fishback Albert Bear Virginia Tech 30 Jake Beasley James Story south carolina 31 Matisse Bobichon Stable Rayane VCU 32 Maxwell Benson Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian 33 Esp Lagarde Marcel Volz New Orleans 34 Emil Hudd Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee 35 Ronan Jachuk Daniel Milavsky Harvard 36 Younes Lalami Brandon Perez Ancient lordship 37 Casey Kania Ryan Segerman North Carolina 38 Daniel DeJong Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine 39 Will Mayew David Mizrahi Louisville 40 Ozan Baris Max Sheldon michigan state 41 Matt Hollingworth Sasha Trkulja Gonzaga 42 Bar Botzer Chris Rhodes Virginia 43 Robin Katry Luca Staheli NC state 44 Pablo Alemany David Stevenson Memphis 45 Rodrigo Crespo Jonas Hartenstein North Florida 46 Patrick Flethall Ilya Tiraspolsky Indiana 47 Vignesh Gogineni Renaud Lefevre Yale 48 Leyton Cronje Bogdan Pavel Central Florida 49 Pranav Kumar Adam Neff SMU 50 Benjamin Kitty Ryan Segerman North Carolina 51 Connor DiMarco Kodi Pearson tulsa 52 Jonah Braswell Lucas Greif Florida 53 Yuta Kikuchi Carl Emil Overbeck California 54 Axel Vila Antuna Diogo Marquis St John’s (NY) 55 Oscar Antinheimo Daniel Martin Elon 56 Kent Hunter Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee 57 Max Dam Randy Wilson Gulf Coast of Florida 58 Alexander Hoogmartens Patrick Play UCLA 59 Casey No Raphael Lamling south carolina 60 Andres Martin Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech – Advertisement –

