Softball Voted in Top Four in MAC Preseason Poll





CLEVELAND, Ohio – – The Ball State softball program was one of four teams selected to earn a berth in the 2023 Mid-American Conference Tournament in the league’s annual preseason coaches poll held Thursday (Feb. 9) was released. The Cardinals were selected to finish fourth in the MAC regular season race, earning 82 points. Three-time regular season defending champion Miami earned first place with 120 points and 10 first place votes. Central Michigan followed with 109 points and one first place finish, while Ohio finished third with 90 points. The RedHawks were also selected as the preseason favorite to defend their 2022 MAC Tournament title, earning eight of 11 votes to win the postseason event. Central Michigan received two votes and Kent State took the final lead. The Ball State softball team finished the 2022 season with a league record of 15-14 and finished in one spot on a MAC Tournament berth. The Cardinals returned seven campaign-ending players to the starting lineup, along with another regular starter who was injured midway through the league game. BSU also welcomes two of their top three pitchers from a year ago, including win leader Angelina Russo who pitched the program’s first perfect game in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Western Michigan on April 20, 2022. The Ball State softball team opens the 2023 season next Friday (February 17) with a doubleheader at Samford. The first roll for the opening game is set for 5pm ET / 4pm CT. 2023 MAC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

(first place votes) 1. Miami (10) 120 points

2. Central Michigan (1) 109 points

3. Ohio 90 points

4. Ball state 82 points

5. Buffalo 65 points

6. Kent State 64 points

7. Akron 58 points

8. West Michigan 39 points

9. Bowling Green 37 points

10. Northern Illinois 34 points

11. Toledo 28 points MAC Tournament Champion: Miami (8), Central Michigan (2), Kent State (1)

