Harris breaks AAC three-point record in loss to Memphis





Next game: at Cincinnati 2/11/2023 | 19:00 ESPN+ 102.5 HD-2 & Unlimited Bulls (TuneIn) February 11 (Sat) / 7:00 PM bee Cincinnati History TAMPA (February 8, 2023) Tyler Harris became the American Athletic Conference’s new all-time three-point leader (266) on Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center, but his 28-point effort wasn’t enough to beat the University of South Florida (10-14, 3-8 AAC) in a 99-81 loss to Memphis (18-6, 8-3 AAC). Former Memphis Tiger, Harris broke the record against his old team where he threw 193 three-pointers in three seasons. Harris’ record triple came at 8:59 of the second half to cut the South Florida deficit to 75–66 at the time after Memphis built a 19-point lead in the opening minutes of the frame. The Tigers would rebuild their lead to double digits, and with 5:46 left to play, a basket from Harris made it an 85-76 affair. Despite shooting 62 percent in the second half, the Bulls were unable to slow down the Memphis offense, which posted a 59 percent own clip in the second half and knocked down seven baskets in a row to close out the game . “Memphis is very dynamic in attack with many talented players and can be difficult to defend. But the substitutions, especially in the first half, really hurt us,” said head coach Brian Gregory . “Give Memphis credit for capitalizing on that and scoring almost a third of their points on those turnovers. Mistakes like that are amplified when you play against a team of that caliber, and we just couldn’t get that big stop on defense in the second half when we made it into a single-digit game a few times.” Memphis scored 30 points on 17 USF covers in the game. The Bulls made 12 of those turnovers in the first half, which translated into 20 Tiger points. The Bulls went on an eight-run run in the first half and a seven-run run in the second half as they tried to close their deficit, but each time the Tigers answered with a run of their own, including a nine. point run early in the second half. Russell Tchewa recorded his third consecutive double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Selton Miguel Added 18 points for the Bulls. remarkable Harris finished the game with four 3-pointers for a total of 267 in his four-year career with the American (Memphis/USF); he has a career total of 306 triples (39 at Iowa State).

Harris needs 15 more three-pointers to set a new USF single-season record (88 Derrick Sharp, 1991-92).

Harris has recorded eight 20-point games this season (16 career).

Tchewa has posted a double-double in six of his last 12 games (nine career). Next one The Bulls will begin a two-game road trip in Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 11. Then USF travels to Tulsa on Wednesday, February 15. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls to purchase tickets. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball The USF men’s basketball team is headed by its head coach Brian Gregory , which will begin its sixth season in the 2022–23 season. Gregory was introduced in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win in the NCAA, most single-season wins in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight appearances in the NIT, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online toUSFBullsTix.com. #GoBulls

