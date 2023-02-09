Huskies will host the national team indoors, starting with No. 1 Texas





THIS WEEK IN HUSKY LADIES TENNIS IN SEATTLE, THE ITA NATIONAL TEAM INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP MAKES HISTORY Friday February 10 – Monday February 13 Nordstrom Tennis Center andSeattle Tennis Club First round

Friday February 13 Washington vs. (1) Texas, 6:30 p.m., Nordstrom

Live match reports SEATTLE For the second time in the program’s history, the Husky women’s tennis team will host the ITA National Team Indoor Championships along with the Seattle Tennis Club. Washington will be joined by fifteen of the NCAA’s top quads for the four-day championship event Friday-Monday, February 10-13 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club. The Huskies will take on the challenge of taking on the No. 1 seeded and No. 1 team in the nation in their first round match. Washington (5-1) will play against Texas (6-0) in the NTC on Friday at 6:30 PM. The Longhorns have won the past two NCAA Championships. Recognition: Tickets are $10 per day at the Nordstrom Tennis Center or $25 for the full tournament. All children under 18 are free, as are all UW students and staff with ID. All matches at the Seattle Tennis Club are free to attend. Parking: For information about Nordstrom Tennis Center Parking: click here The format and schedule: The fifteen teams participating in UW all had to win twice during ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for National Team Indoors. Now, here in Seattle, every team plays at least three games. Two teams come through the winning streak with three wins in three days, and those two play for the title on Monday and play a fourth game in four days. Four games will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both the Nordstrom Tennis Center and the Seattle Tennis Club. Match times for all days at both venues are 9:00am, 12:00pm, 3:30pm and 6:30pm. The championship is Monday at noon at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The field:The fifteen teams joining Washington, ranked by the ITA national rankings, are as follows: #1 Texas, #2 North Carolina, #3 Texas A&M, #4 Duke, #5 Georgia, #6 Stanford, #7 Virginia , #8 Pepperdine, #9 Vanderbilt, #11 Ohio State, #12 Michigan, #13 Auburn, #14 Iowa State, #15 Oklahoma, #17 San Diego. Explore Texas: The two-time defending national champion, Texas booked his trip to Seattle by defeating Fresno State and Baylor. Texas is also coming off a 6-1 victory over USC. Four UT players are included in the current ITA national Top 125 singles ranking: Charlotte Chavatipon (No. 61), Malaika Rapolu (No. 69), Sabina Zeynalova (No. 71), and Marlee Zein (No. 113). One pair is included in the current ITA National Top 60 Doubles Ranking (February 8): Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova (No. 47). UW at ITA National Team Indoors: This is Washington’s eighth all-time appearance on the National Team Indoors finals grounds, and second as host. Last season, UW successfully went through qualifying by upsetting UCLA en route to Madison Wisc., but the Huskies failed to win their three national games. In its last hosting, in 2019, the Huskies lost their first-round game to Vanderbilt, but then knocked off North Carolina State in the back draw of a blizzard-shortened event. Washington’s first appearance with ITA NTI was in 2001, and its best result came in 2004 when the Huskies made the semifinals and finished third.

