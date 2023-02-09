ACC Women’s Lacrosse Season 2023 kicks off this weekend





Weekly ACC notes GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The 27th season of ACC women’s lacrosse begins with the regular season on Friday. The league grows to 10 programs this year as Clemson plays in his inaugural season. The Tigers open at home against Wofford on Saturday at 2:30 PM on ACC Network. All 10 ACC teams will be in action over the course of the weekend. Six ACC programs ranked in the top 20 in the IL Women/IWLCA preseason poll: North Carolina (1), Boston College (3), Syracuse (5), Duke (11), Virginia (13), and Notre Dame (16) . That’s the most of any national-level league. In the opening weekend’s premier national game, the No. 5 Orange will play host to No. 4 Northwestern at the JMI Wireless Dome on Saturday in a rematch of a 2022 NCAA quarterfinal game. Reigning National Champion North Carolina is the preseason favorite to win the ACC Championship. The Tar Heels have won six consecutive ACC titles. Upcoming schedule Friday February 10 No. 9Denver-Louisville| 1pm | ACCNX Navy at No. 11 Duke | 2pm | ACCNX San Diego St. at No. 16 Notre Dame | 7pm | ACCNX No. 13 Virginia at No. 14 Stanford| 9 o’clock in the evening Saturday February 11 Pitt at Duquesne | Afternoon No. 4 Northwest at No. 5 Syracuse | afternoon | ACCNX USC at No. 3 Boston College | afternoon | ACCNX Virginia Tech at VCU | 1pm | ESPN+ No. 12 James Madison at No. 1 North Carolina | 2pm | ACCNX Wofford at Clemson | 2:30 in the evening. | ACCN Sunday February 12 No. 25 Colorado in Louisville | afternoon | ACCNX No. 13 Virginia v UC Davis (at Stanford) | 14.00 hours Wednesday February 15 UMass at Boston College | 3 p.m. | ACCNX Furman at Clemson| 16.00 hours Duke at Davidson | 4:30 in the afternoon James Madison at Virginia Tech | 5pm | ACCNX Freedom in North Carolina | 5pm | ACCNX Thursday February 16 Pitt at Binghamton | 1pm | ESPN+ Notre Dame in Northwest | 19:00 Always oriental; Rankings: IL Women/IWLCA Watch out for ACC Women’s Lacrosse 26 ACC student-athletes were named to the Preseason Inside Lacrosse All-America Team. Five ACC players were named to the first team. Both totals are the highest of any conference. 18 of the 33 members of the 2022 All-ACC Team will return, including eight first team members. ACC Freshman of the Year Rachel Clark of Virginia, a second-team All-ACC pick, is one of the returnees. 20 ACC All-Americans from the 2022 season return this season, including three first-team players: midfielder Belle Smith (BC), offense/draw Maddie Jenner (Duke), and offense Meaghan Tyrrell (Syracuse). According to Inside Lacrosse, six of the country’s top 10 impact transfers came to ACC schools for the 2023 season: A Lauren Figura (Saint Joseph’s to UNC), D Kacy Hogarth (Maryland to Virginia), G Emily Lamparter (Maryland to Clemson), M Ella Little (UNC to Clemson), D Annika Meyer (Johns Hopkins to Virginia), and M Sophie Student (Virginia Tech to UNC). With the addition of Clemson, ACC teams will play a nine-game conference schedule this season. 23 regular-season ACC women’s lacrosse games are scheduled for linear television, including 16 on ACC Network and seven on ESPNU. In addition, all nine matches of the ACC Championship will be broadcast on ACC Network. North Carolina won the 2022 NCAA Championship, beating ACC rival Boston College 12-11 in the title game in Baltimore. The ACC now holds 18 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse titles, including two in a row. The Tar Heels finished with an unblemished 22-0 record to win the third national championship in the program’s history. With UNC and BC, the ACC had at least two teams compete in the NCAA’s Championship Weekend for the 17th time in league history, including the fourth time in a row. The ACC led all conference six-team in the 2022 NCAA field (UNC, BC, Syracuse, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia). UNC (1), BC (3) and Syracuse (5) were all among the top five in the tournament. The ACC had at least one team in the national semifinals in its 32nd consecutive tournament and 36th time overall, and had a team in the national title game for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons. For the third consecutive tournament, three ACC teams advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals. North Carolina won its sixth consecutive ACC championship, tying the ACC women’s lacrosse record for consecutive titles, set by Maryland from 2009-14. Three ACC head coaches are among the top 10 active Division I head coaches in wins: UNC’s Jenny Levy (3rd, 395), Virginia’s Julie Myers (5th, 348), and Duke’s Kerstin Kimel (6th, 332). The ACC’s 10 head coaches have won a combined 1,747 career games. Seven have won at least 100 career games.

