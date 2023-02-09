A&T continues to fight for CAA regular season title with two home games this week





The games) North Carolina A&T (15-7, 9-2 CAA) vs. Hampton (7-13, 4-6 CAA)/

vs. William & Mary (12-10, 7-4 CAA as of Feb. 9)

PLACE Greensboro, NC

DATE(S) February 9/February 11

TIP OFF(EN) 6 p.m./2 p.m

CURRENT FloHoops CURRENT: Friday’s game will be streamed on FloHoops from 7pm and Sunday’s game will be streamed on FloHoops from 2pm. Donal Ware provides the play-by-play and Arlene Mitchell is the analyst. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES A&T continues its battle for the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season crown.

The Aggies and the Drexel Dragons are tied for first place, 9-2. Stony Brook and Towson trail them 7-3, and William & Mary, A&T’s opponent on Sunday, entered the week 7-4.

Sadly, the Aggies fell out of collegeinsider.com’s mid-major poll this week, but they’re still getting votes. Drexel is number 16 and Stony Brook also gets votes.

The Aggies are coming off a 66-56 victory over UNC Wilmington on the road. D’Mya Tucker had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting, and six points came on a key 7–0 run in the fourth quarter that turned the game in A&T’s favor. Tucker has scored in double digits in her last nine games.

had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting, and six points came on a key 7–0 run in the fourth quarter that turned the game in A&T’s favor. Tucker has scored in double digits in her last nine games. Four other Aggies scored in double digits, as three players scored 11 runs, inclusive Chaniya Clark in 19 minutes, Jasmine Harris shoot at 5-out-10 and Malaysia Bracone on three three-pointers. Nyah Willis came off the bench and scored 10 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the line.

in 19 minutes, shoot at 5-out-10 and on three three-pointers. came off the bench and scored 10 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the line. Harris started CAA play with three consecutive double-doubles and ranks second in the league in double-doubles with seven.

Harris is ranked in the top-60 nationally in three categories, including 54th in total blocks (34), 59th in blocks per game (1.6), and 54th in field goal percentage (51.4). In addition,

She ranks second in the conference in rebounding (8.3), ninth in scoring (14.3), sixth in shooting, and fourth in blocked shots.

A&T is in the top-50 in three categories, including 26th in offensive rebounds (14.6), 48th in rebounds per game (40.45), and 35th in forced turnovers per game (19.68).

The Aggies have a 599-578 record and need one win for 600 in program history.

Head coach Taylor Robinson is in his 11th season and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 204 wins. He set the record against South Carolina State after a 68–49 victory in Orangeburg, SC, for his 192nd win.

is in his 11th season and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 204 wins. He set the record against South Carolina State after a 68–49 victory in Orangeburg, SC, for his 192nd win. Robinson has an overall record of 204-115 and has played three NCAA tournaments, three postseason WNIT appearances and has won three conference tournament championships and four regular season conference championships.

A&T’s 67–63 overtime win against Northeastern on January 13 gave Robinson his 200th career win, joining men’s basketball coaches Cal Irvin and Don Corbett as the only A&T basketball coaches to reach 200 wins at the school. Irvin won 308 games and multiple championships at A&T. Corbett won 254 games and numerous titles at A&T.

In addition, Robinson has a 105-28 record at Corbett Sports Center. He scored his 100th victory over Corbett earlier this season. EXPLORING THE HAMPTON PIRATES Hampton will have the opportunity to renew his long-standing rivalry with A&T, which grew out of both teams’ playing days in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

The two teams still have a league mark, combining to win nine of the conference’s last 13 tournaments.

Hampton is coming off a 77-67 loss to William & Mary. Nylah Young led the Pirates with 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-15 shooting. She also went 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Young has scored 20 or more points on five occasions this season, including the 20 points on 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line she had against A&T on January 22. Young averages 20.3 points in the last three games.

Young leads the Pirates in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.2). Camryn Hill averages 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Madison Buford also averages in double figures with 10.4 points per game.

Hampton is 1-4 in his last five games, but took the Aggies to overtime earlier this season.

David Six is ​​in his 14th season and has 255 wins, the most by any coach in the program’s history.

He had led Hampton to six MEAC tournament championships with six NCAA tournament appearances and one WNIT appearance. EXPLORING THE WILLIAM & MARY TRIBE William & Mary will take on Elon on Friday before traveling down the street to take on the Aggies on Sunday.

In the Elon game, W&M has won six of the last seven games and two in a row. In the previous seven games, the Tribe defeated Drexel 74-58 to give the Dragons their first conference loss. The only setback was a 74-72 loss to Delaware.

The Tribe also scores an average of 72.4 points in the last seven games. They win by an average margin of 9.1 points per game. They also shoot 83 percent from the line in the last seven games.

W&M is good at taking care of the basketball, ranks second in the CAA in assist/turnover ratio and has the least turnover per game (14.5). They also rank second in 3 pointers per game (7.0).

Riley Casey leads the Tribe in points per game (17.1) and Sydney Wagner is the only other player to average 15.8 points in double digits. Reekah Frisby-Smith leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game and an average of 7.5 points.

Casey has averaged 19.0 points in her last three games, including 27 points against Monmouth the previous time out. Wagner averages 21.4 points in her five games.

Erin Dickerson Davis was named head coach at William & Mary on April 12, 2022, after serving as associate head coach at Wake Forest. The serials Hampton leads the series, 26-16, over the Aggies. A&T has won two of the last three meetings.

In their first-ever CAA meeting, the Aggies won 75-70 overtime at Hampton. Both teams won at their respective home courts last season while playing in the Big South Conference.

Bracone led the Aggies with 29 points in their earlier meeting this season.

W&M and A&T have each won two games in the series, with each team winning once at their respective home courts.

The last meeting was on November 21, 2014 in Greensboro where William & Mary took a 59-57 victory. Citable “Our game against Hampton at them was a nail biter. We hope to guard them better and take care of the ball at home. William & Mary have gotten better and better as the season has progressed. It’s going well to be a challenge to their guard but we are ready, this is a crucial game because we only play it once.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/2/9/womens-basketball-a-t-continues-fight-for-caa-regular-season-title-with-two-home-games-this-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos