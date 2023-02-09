Men’s tennis returns to action with Friday Doubleheader





NORFOLK, Va. The Old Dominion men’s tennis team returns to action on Friday with a pair of matches at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. At 11 a.m., the Monarchs will host Auburn, while at 3 p.m., they will take on Norfolk State. “We are excited to be back competing after that thriller against Wisconsin. We had the weekend off which was great to recharge our batteries and work on some things in practice,” said ODU Head Coach Dominik Muller . “With our last double header of the season, we can give everyone playing time almost halfway through the regular season. The Monarchs last played on January 29 as they rallied to beat Wisconsin 4-3. ODU (4-2) trailed 3-1 and won their last three matches, all in three sets, to storm back for the win. In the latest NCAA rankings announced Wednesday, the double tandem of Brandon Perez And Younes Lalami are ranked 36th. Auburn is currently 5-2 after winning a pair of games last Sunday against Georgia Tech (5-2) and College of Charleston (6-1). Tyler Stice is the only national ranking player for the Tigers to rank 90th in the final rankings. Alejandro Moreno leads the team in double game wins with a 4-1 record to date.

“Auburn was a Top 25 team last year and has continued that ranking into the preseason. They brought back five starters from that team and get a strong win against Georgia Tech,” said Mueller. “We haven’t played well against them in the last two years, but I think we learned from those games and will do everything we can to turn the outcome around on Friday.” Norfolk State will play its first game of the season on Friday-afternoon. This will be the first meeting since the 2020-21 season when ODU defeated Norfolk State 7-0. “It’s going to be Norfolk State’s first game of the season so there’s always something unknown about your opponent. They’ve brought in some good new players so we’re looking forward to being tested by them which will get us going help,” Mueller said. . ODU returns to action on February 17 to host VCU at 1 p.m. at Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. Live statistics: Maroon; Norfolk state

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2023/2/9/mens-tennis-returns-to-action-with-friday-doubleheader.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos