ACC Softball begins Thursday – Atlantic Coast Conference





WEEKLY VERSION (PDF) This week in ACC Softball All 13 ACC Softball-programs will be in action this weekend with more than 50 games scheduled. The action kicks off Thursday, Feb. 9, when No. 16 Duke faces No. 14 Washington (1 p.m. ET), followed by a fight against No. 1 and defending National Champion Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET) at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California . Opening weekend highlights Florida State No. 5 hosts the JoAnne Graf Classic, while Georgia Tech hosts the Buzz Classic.

Louisville and Pitt each play four games in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, including a game against No. 20 Kentucky.

North Carolina will compete in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, where the Tar Heels will face stiff competition, including No. 25 Ole Miss on Friday and No. 3 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Boston College participates in the USF Tournament, which includes a game against No. 4 Florida

NC State enters the Candrea Classic, playing a few games against No. 12 Arizona.

Notre Dame opens at the SDSU season kickoff, where it will face No. 22 Arizona State.

No. No. 10 Clemson opens at the FIU Tournament, Syracuse travels to Jacksonville, Florida, for the River City Leadoff, Virginia is at the Houston Tournament and No. 11 Virginia Tech participates in the UNCW Tournament. In the first USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25 poll, Florida State is ranked No. 5, followed by Clemson at No. 10, Virginia Tech at No. 11 and Duke at No. 16. The same four teams were named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 25, Florida State at No. 4, Clemson at No. 9, Virginia Tech at No. 13 and Duke at No. 22. In ESPN.com/USA Softballs Top 25 Poll, Florida State clocked in at No. 4, followed by No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Duke. Florida State has been named the preseason favorite by the league’s 13 head coaches to win the 2023 ACC softball title. The Seminoles were chosen to top the league for the second year in a row, following their 18th ACC Championship last season. They received 10 first place votes for a total of 140 points. All 15 members of the 2023 ACC Softball Preseason roster were named to the 2022 All-ACC Softball team, including two season award winners: Notre Dame Karina Gaskins (Player of the Year) and Virginia Techs Emma Lemley (Freshman of the Year) . Nine members were selected to 2022 First-Team All-ACC, five were selected to 2022 Second-Team All-ACC selections, and one was named to the 2022 Third-Team All-ACC team. Six ACC student-athletes were selected for USA Softballs 2023 Top 50 Collegiate Player of the Watch List:

-Valerie Cagle, P, Clemson

-Karina Gaskins, INF, Notre Dame

-Emma Lemley, P., Virginia Tech

– Mack Leonard, P/INF, State of Florida

—Emma Ritter, VAN, Virginia Tech

-Kathryn Sandercock, P, State of Florida Georgia Techs Emma Kauf is ranked No. 8 and Michaela Edenfield of Florida is No. 10 on D1 Softballs Preseason Power Rankings for catchers nationwide. SiriusXM aired an ACC Softball Preview Show on Thursday, January 19 from 2-6 PM. Hosted by ESPN’s SiriusXM and Dani Wexelman, the show featured interviews with all 13 head coaches and 14 student-athletes. The preview show is also available on demand in the SXM app with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels. The ACC is poised for another outstanding year after placing four teams in the top 16 of the 2022 NCAA Championship. The ACC was the only conference with two teams in the top five seeds (No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Virginia Tech). A total of six ACC teams earned bids for the tournament, and a league record three teams advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals, as Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Duke each won their home regional games. ACC Network will broadcast nearly 50 regular season games this season, as well as the entire ACC Softball Tournament, featuring the championship for ESPN2. ACC Network Extra will stream over 220 additional ACC softball games.

