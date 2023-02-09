



ATLANTA Graduate security guard from the University of Texas Marcus Karl has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Carr is one of 30 players eligible to be named as finalists for this season’s Naismith Trophy, which is awarded annually to the country’s top male and female basketball players. A two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Week selection this year (December 19 and January 2), Carr was previously named to the John R. Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list and the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason top 50 watch list. He leads the Longhorns in scoring (17.0 ppg), assists (95), steals (39) and minutes (32.4 mpg). Carr has posted an impressive 2.26 assist-to-turnover ratio (95-42) and converted 45.3 percent (140-309) from the floor, including a 38.6 percent (56-145) mark from three-point range, and 81.6 percent (71-87) from the free throw line. He has reached the 20-point mark a total of five times in Big 12 Conference play (11 games) and has scored at least 27 points in a game four times this season. Carr reached the 2,000 point mark in his collegiate career earlier this season and he has now scored 2,154 points in 150 career games (14.4 ppg). He is the ONLY active NCAA Division I player with at least 2,100 points (2,154), 600 assists (689) AND 500 rebounds (504). In the home win against Texas A&M-Commerce (December 27), Carr recorded 41 points while making 13 of 19 field goals, including 10 of 15 threes and 5 of 6 free throws. He tied the school record for most three-point field goals made and tied the school record for most points scored in a half with 33 in the first half. It was the first outing by a Texas player with 40 points since Reggie Freeman scored 43 in a home win against Fresno State on December 14, 1996. No. 5/6 Texas (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) returns to action when it hosts West Virginia (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) on Saturday, February 11. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central at Moody Center, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. 2023 Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team Player School Max Abmas Oral Roberts Armando Bacot North Carolina Souley Boom Xavier Marcus Karl TEXAS Anthony Davis Detroit Mercy Kendrick Davis Memphis Hunter Dickinson Michigan Zach Edey Purdue Kyle Filipowski Duke Adam Flagler Baylor Keyon George Baylor Bryce Hopkins Providence Trayce Jackson Davis Indiana Jaime Jacques Jr. UCLA Keyontae Johnson the state of Kansas Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Tyler Kolek Marquette Mike Miles Jr. TCU Brandon Miller Alabama Kris Murray Iowa Markquis Nowell the state of Kansas Jalen Picket Penn state Adam Sango UConn Marcus Sasser Houston Terquavion Smith NC state Drew Timme Gonzaga Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky Azuolas Tubelis Arizona Jalen Wilson Kansas Isaiah Wong Miami (Flemish)

