Blue Devils kit for national team indoor

National Indoor Team Championship

#15 Oklahoma (5-3) vs. #4 Duke (8-0)

Friday, February 10 at 3 p.m. (ET)

Nordstrom Tennis Center * Seattle, Wash.

SEATTLE, Wash. As the 2023 edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Team Indoor Championship kicks off Friday, the fourth-seeded Duke women’s tennis team (8-0) prepares to face 15th-ranked Oklahoma (5-3) at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Washington.

The Blue Devils make their 31st all-time appearance in the event and are two-time champions in 2003 and 2014. Duke has a 57–39 National Team Indoors record and has won at least two games 23 times.

Note the ITA Indoors

In the National Team Indoors final appearance, Duke defeated Pepperdine and Georgia, before falling to North Carolina in 2020. Chloe Beck is the only current Blue Devil to have been part of the 2020 squad.

Cameron Mora will make her fifth appearance in the National Team Indoors. She helped North Carolina win the title in 2022, 2021 and 2020. Morra has an 8-5 record in singles and 3-3 in doubles as she helped her side to a 14-1 ledger during her career in the event.

Georgia Drummie will make her second National Team Indoors appearance while traveling to Seattle with Vanderbilt in 2019. Her team beat Washington, before falling to the eventual champion, Georgia. She went 1-1 in singles and 1-0 in doubles over the two matches.

The ACC has won the National Team Indoors a total of seven times in the past 10 years.

The series with Oklahoma

Duke and Oklahoma face each other for the third time in the past two seasons. The Blue Devils hosted the Sooners during the 2022 ITA Kickoff Weekend and upset, 4-2, in Durham to keep Duke out of the National Team Indoors. The two teams met again in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as Oklahoma defeated Duke 4–3 in the NCAA Semifinals to end the Blue Devils’ run.

The two meetings a season ago were the first two games between the two programs in school history.

Duke vs the big 12

The Blue Devils are 25-6 all-time against the Big 12 Conference. Duke is currently on a two-game losing streak against Big 12 opponents, with both losses coming to Oklahoma.

Exploring Oklahoma

Oklahoma enters the ITA Indoors with a 5-3 ledger with losses to NC State (6-1), Ohio State (5-2) and Michigan (5-2). Oklahoma returns graduate seniors Ivana Corley and Alexandra Pisareva; seniors Carmen Corley and Layne Sleeth; junior Dana Guzman; and sophomore Emma Staker.

The team added newcomers Romana Cisovska and Julia Garcia Ruiz. The pair made their OU debut during the fall. Garcia Ruiz advanced to the ITA Central Region Finals, which earned her a ticket to ITA Fall Nationals, becoming the first Sooner to qualify since Martina Capurro in 2019.

In Oklahoma, Guzman (83) and Carmen Corley (96) are ranked in the ITA singles ledger, while Pisareva/Sleeth (16) and Cameron Corley/Ivana Corley (28) are ranked in the doubles.

What comes next?

With the Blue Devils passing Oklahoma, Duke will play the winner of the Stanford/Georgia game on Saturday, February 11 at noon (ET). The losing teams from both games will play at 3 p.m. (ET) on Saturday. Stanford/Georgia plays Friday at noon (ET).

Approaching a milestone

Duke graduate student Cameron Mora currently holds a career singles record of 99-39 and is one win away from reaching the 100 win mark. When she reaches the 100 win mark, Morra will become the 28th Blue Devil to accomplish that feat. Senior Chloe Beck is just 11 wins away from reaching 100 wins while holding a ledger of 89-24. Beck also owns a record of 54-8 in two games.

On the ranking

Duke is currently ranked #4 in the ITA coaches poll, which is sponsored by Tennis-Point. With the top-10 ranking, the Blue Devils are in the top-10 for seven consecutive years under the direction of the head coach. Jamie Ashworth . In his 27th season at the helm, Ashworth has led Duke to a total of 20 preseason top-10 rankings since 2001.

In the latest ITA singles rankings, Chloe Beck is No. 5, Emma Jackson is No. 21 and Cameron Mora is No. 28. With a 19-3 ledger this season, Beck/Morra are National No. 14 in doubles, while Karolina Berankova And Ellie Coleman are No. 25 with an 11-2 record.

Morra deserves accolades

After leading fifth-place Duke to a pair of wins over VCU and Wisconsin at the ITA Kickoff, Cameron Mora was named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

A native of Rockville, Md., Morra went 2-0 in doubles and helped Duke collect the double point in both games. Cooperate with Chloe Beck , Duke’s 13th ranked duo improved to 17-3 on the season and 4-0 in double match action. Morra earned the first singles win against Wisconsin, 6–4, 6–1, over 59th seed Maria Sholokhova and led 6–0, 5–2 against VCU’s Yelizaveta Karlova as the game was decided.

She earned the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time in her career when she received the award on April 5 last year. Morra has earned the ACC’s weekly honors a total of six times during her career, as she was named ACC Freshman of the Week four times in 2019.

Watch out for the Blue Devils

After playing the first eight games at home, Duke heads to the ITA Indoors and then to the ACC opener at Virginia Tech (Feb. 24) and Virginia (Feb. 26). The Blue Devils don’t return home until March 3 against Notre Dame.

Georgia Drummie has won 11 consecutive doubles matches dating back to April 2022. During her career, she holds a 61-19 record in doubles match action. Drummy took the win against Wisconsin and sent Duke to the National Team Indoors.

Head coach Jamie Ashworth owns 581 wins, which ranks fifth nationally among active coaches in wins.

The Blue Devils have won 34 straight games in winning the double. Duke has not dropped a game at home in winning the double since May 14, 2016 against Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Chloe Beck owns a nine match winning streak in singles, while Brianna Schvets And Ellie Coleman have won eight in a row.

Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora have amassed a combined record of 19-3 in doubles.

Duke has been in the top-5 of the ITA national rankings in 19 of the past 23 years under the direction of the head coach Jamie Ashworth .

Of eight wins this season, Chloe Beck owns three match-clinching points to lead the Blue Devils, while Ellie Coleman has two.

