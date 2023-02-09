No. 2 Mens Tennis Battles No. 23 Louisville and Duke this weekend – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. With the highest ITA ranking ever, No. 2 Kentucky (8-0) will look to continue its early season momentum when the Wildcats take on a pair of ACC foes this Friday and Sunday. First, the UK will move across the state to wrap it up with rival No. 23 Louisville (5-1) on Friday, before heading back to the Boone Tennis Center to play Duke (5-3) on Sunday. Match times are set at 5:00 PM and 12:00 PM respectively. The Wildcats are coming off a weekend where they knocked out No. 1 Virginia and Virginia Tech on the road. The wins helped Kentucky climb to the program’s highest-ever ITA ranking in this week’s poll at No. 2 in the nation. Five Kentucky student-athletes also featured in the spring’s premier singles rankings, led by Joshua Lapadat at No. 16. Liam Draxl (No. 45), Charlilie Cosnet (No. 57), Alafia Ayeni (No. 66 ) and Taha Baadi (No. 115), also appears in the rankings. Louisville enters the ITA top-25 on Friday with what appears to be one of the best Cardinals teams in recent years. UL started the season by winning its first five games, before falling to No. 13 Georgia before last timeout. The Cardinals have a quartet of nationally ranked singles players in Fabien Salle (No. 26), Natan Rodrigues (No. 47), Etienne Donnet (No. 53), and Matthew Fung (No. 121), as well as a pair of ranked doubles teams Rodrigues/Salle (#14) and Will Mayew/David Mizahi (#39). UK has beaten Louisville each of the last two seasons, including a 4-0 sweep at Lexington a year ago. Heading into the weekend, Duke has a 5-3 record, including a 4-0 win against No. 23 Auburn. In the team’s most recent play, the Blue Devils were defeated 4-3 at Durham by No. 23 Northwestern. Duke faces ETSU on Friday before making the trip to Lexington. The Blue Devils are led by two-time All-ACC selection, Garrett Johns, currently the nation’s sixth-ranked singles player. Freshman Pedro Rodenas also appears in the national singles rankings at number 88. The Wildcats have defeated Duke in two straight encounters. Free pizzas and pom poms are available on Sundays for fans in attendance. Live stats and streaming are available for both games this weekend. Links can be found below. Louisville: Statistics | Current Duke: Statistics | Current Follow the Wildcats for the latest on UK Mens Tennis Twitter And Instagram at @UKMensTennis.

