Rare footage reveals the England cricket team’s aggressive tactics to beat Donald Bradman in the 1932-33 Ashes series

Rare footage has been discovered showing the tactics used by the England cricket team to beat Donald Bradman in Australia’s 1932-33 Ashes Test series.

The National Film and Sound Archive has shared footage shot during the series showing England bowler Harold Larwood using the “bodyline” approach and the Australian team’s reaction.

The controversial method was devised by England captain Douglas Jardine after they had been beaten in an earlier series thanks to Bradman’s remarkable batting.

The footage shows Bradman rubbing his arm at one point after being bowled by Larwood, while other Australians can be seen writhing on the ground at various points in apparent pain.

While the strategy helped secure a win for the English, it didn’t last long, and at one point the England team even feared for their lives in the face of the outraged locals who gave testimony.

Drama on the pitch, fury in the stands

Heading into the 1932 Ashes Test, the England team’s primary aim was to find a way to “suppress” Bradman’s unique ability as a batsman, said NFSA conservator Jeff Wray.

They had previously noticed that he was less confident in short-pitched deliveries, and decided to capitalize on that.

“The pressure had mounted throughout the series. England had made no secret of what tactics they were going to use,” said Mr Wray.

“The alarm bells started ringing when four fast bowlers joined the touring team.

“The test matches have only increased that tension.”

In those days, cricketers did not wear the helmets and protective gear as they do now, and were completely exposed to the balls traveling at 90 km per hour in front of them.

“The ball coming through the waist to chest level, on the leg side, with a full field, was quite intimidating and difficult to play,” said Mr Wray.

The batsmen were forced to play or “get out of the way”.

The newly digitized footage from the NFSA shows Bradman rubbing his arm after being hit, while another clip shows another batsman falling to the ground after falling asleep.

The tactics were so shocking, said Mr Wray, that they almost caused an “international incident” as spectators in Adelaide reacted to what was happening on the pitch.

The English side even discussed using the stumps as weapons, they were so convinced that the angry locals would storm the field in protest.

“The English were accused of being unsportsmanlike because the bowling was really, really dangerous,” said Wray.

“There was talk of stopping the tour, but they continued.

“Jardine continued with the bodyline, because it was within the rules of the day.”

Rare footage shows more than just deadly bowling

The footage was released on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the infamous series.

Mr Wray said the clips were unique and he didn’t believe they had been seen since the 1930s.

They are also notable for displaying Bradman bowling and Larwood batting, both of which are rare sights.

“We all know Bradman as the king of batsmen, but watching him bowl is very special,” he said.

“I can’t find any other vision of Bradman bowling, and I’ve never heard of it.

“We also have footage from the Fifth Test, Larwood’s last Test match. He broke his foot in the course of that match and never played for England again, and he scored 98 at bats, so it’s a bit of a reversal of the roll. [with Bradman].”

In the pre-television era, Mr Wray said the footage would originally have been shown only in cinemas, as part of newsreels.

Bodyline ‘part of our national story’

National Film and Sound Archive curator Jeff Wray has shared rare footage of the 1932-1933 Ashes Test series. ( ABC News: Jeff Wray )

The English won that Ashes Test series 4-1, making it one of their strongest Test performances in history.

Bodyline had proven effective.

Bradman finished the Test with a batting average of 56.57, compared to his career average of 99.94.

The tactic continued to be used by Jardine for two more Ashes series, with the West Indies team also adopting it, but the days were numbered.

Eventually, the rules were amended to ban the practice.

“It wasn’t seen as cricket,” Mr Wray said.

“You could just tell it was becoming a tit-for-tat type exercise and something had to be done, so they introduced some laws that made the umpires responsible, that if there was harassing bowling they could step in and could stop it.”

He said the infamous series was now an iconic episode in cricket history and part of the Australian psyche.

“It’s part of our national story,” he said.

“When someone says ‘body line,’ you automatically know you’re talking about something slightly unsportsmanlike and beyond the pale, so to speak.”