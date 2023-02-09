Try to catch these guys before they go off in the second half

Sports
Action was light after the NHL resumed play after the All-Star game, which unofficially marks the midpoint of the season, even though most teams have played 50 of the 82 games. The break gives players a chance to reset and in some cases a few of them play much better in the second half. Example: Kevin Fiala scored 32 points in 40 games from October to January last season, but scored 53 points in 42 games from February.
Here are this week’s trading targets with a little help from analytics. All nice statistics courtesy of naturalstattrick.com.
Trade for
Brady Tkachuk, LW, OTT (99% Rostered)
It will be hard to trade for Tkachuk, especially in stunner leagues where he is a unicorn, but keep in mind that of the forwards with at least 250 minutes played at 5v5, Tkachuk ranks 15th in the difference between expected goals and goals for. Even though he’s scoring at a points-per-game rate, as well as the highest percentage of his young career, it suggests there’s potential for even better production, especially with assists.
The key to unlocking the talented attack of the Sens, who are ranked 23rd with a paltry 3.00 goals per game, will be to take advantage of their goal-scoring opportunities more often. According to hockey-reference.com, the Sens have the third lowest shooting percentage in the league at 8.9 percent. According to hockeyviz.com, they scored four percent more expected goals per 60 minutes than the league average, according to hockeyviz.com.
This criticism can be applied to the Sens as a whole, as almost all of their top players are underperforming against their expected targets, but the good news is that these numbers tend to return to average. If Drake Batherson And Alex DeBrincat can improve their numbers, even though they don’t often match strength with Tkachuk at the moment, they do play together on the power play, it will increase everyone’s score totals in the team.
Tkachuk seems like the most logical player to buy, as he is Ottawa’s top scorer and benefits the most. We’re already starting to see signs of a potential turnaround as Batherson and DeBrincat entered the All-Star break with points in back-to-back games, while Tkachuk scored two assists against the Habs.
Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (69% roster)
Overall, Trocheck was good for the Rangers, but his output varied from month to month. He flew out the gate with nine points in 10 games in October, struggled in November with six points in 14 games, then rallied in December with 13 points in 13 games before dropping to six points in 12 games in January. Following that pattern, February should be a really productive month.
Trocheck has increased his shot volume to nearly three shots per game this season, but he’s been held back by a lower shooting percentage (9.5 percent). The Rangers offense as a whole just isn’t as dynamic as last season, especially with linemate Chris Kreideris regression, but there is certainly room for a return to the mean. There’s always the prospect of the Rangers hunting big game by the deadline, and perhaps acquiring Tim Meier or Patrick Kane will collide Barclay Goodrow from the line of Trocheck, who plays higher in the line-up than he should.
Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, VAN (51% rostered)
The big plus for Kuzmenko is his ice age. After trade Bob Horvat to the islanders and exalt Elijah Pettersson to the number 1 role, Kuzmenko played 18:04 against the Devils, his seventh-highest ice time of the season. The Kuzmenko ice age has steadily increased over the year, from an average of 15:19 in October to 16:17 in January. The Canucks recently re-signed to a multi-year extension, recognizing Kuzmenko as part of their squad going forward and his spot alongside Pettersson on both tie strength and power play is all but guaranteed.
Kuzmenko was benched once earlier this season for poor play, but in a team short of bodies and expected to be sellers by the deadline, it’s unlikely they can afford to take Kuzmenko out of the line-up. to keep up. In addition, during Horvat’s absence, the Canucks have shown that they can still be a dangerous offensive team. Kuzmenko is an under-the-radar option for fantasy managers looking for offensive advantage.
Trade away
Travis Konecny, RW, PHI (83% rostered)
It’s a bit of a shame because Konecny has been outstanding for the Flyers this season and one of the best late-round/waiver-wire pickups of the season. He’s making contributions from multiple categories, but note that he’s going through his longest slump of the season, going five games without a point. John Tortorella wrote a rare public letter informing their fanbase that the Flyers are still in development.
Translated, this means the Flyers will be sellers at the deadline, and among their trading bait is Konecny’s linemate, James van Riemsdyk.
Of course, the Flyers can always bring Konecny back to a line with Noah Cates And Joel Farabi, but the bigger picture is that the Flyers are going to get some veterans out the door. All-Star is also in the group of potential departures Kevin Hayesand if the Flyers truncate much of their top six, it will be even more difficult for Konecny to score due to lower quality linemates and more difficult defensive matchups.
