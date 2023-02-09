Indian investors pile up for women’s cricket





O a February 12 India’s women’s cricket team will play their Pakistani arch-rival in the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. It will be a major sporting event. It will also be a potentially lucrative opportunity for the players to show off their skills ahead of a captivating cricket business event the next day at home in Mumbai. Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS or Android Your browser supports the element. Save time by listening to our audio articles while multitasking OK Indian cricket administrators hold player auction for inaugural Women’s Premier League ( wpl ), a domestic match to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. As the men’s version of the tournament, the Indian Premier League ( ipl ), is a guideline, the televised auction will be almost as popular as cricket itself in India. And the bidding to allocate players and determine their wages will be fierce. Top Indian players can expect to earn as much in three weeks wpl stint as they do in a year with the national team. Foreign players are also up for grabs. It would be naive to think it won’t be a distraction, Sophie Devine, New Zealand’s cricket captain, said ahead of the World Cup. The ipl , launched in 2008, has had a seismic effect on cricket. One made for TV tournament, it’s been a huge commercial hit. Five-year television and streaming rights to the ipl sold for a combined $6.2 billion last year, making it the second most valuable sports franchise by media rights. Among other things, the league has significantly increased the amounts that top cricket players earn. There are hopes and some concerns that the wpl will have a similar effect on the women’s game. The numbers involved in the wpl are already impressive. The broadcasting rights for the first five annual seasons were sold last month for 9.5 billion rupees ($115 million). A few days later, investors paid a total of 46.7 billion rupees (more than half a billion dollars) to own five franchise-based teams. Before a ball is bowled, this suggests the wpl is arguably the second most valuable women’s sports franchise behind America’s premier women’s basketball league, the wnba . The concerns, once again fueled by the ipl s, for example, relate to the possible effect of the wpl about women’s games in general. The lure of fat contracts could push players to leave their national teams in favor of the wpl . This is a particularly sensitive issue in cricket, which has largely been organized around international matches since the first (between America and Canada) was held in 1844. ipl has significantly eroded their primacy in men’s cricket; little international cricket is played. Still, this is perhaps less of a concern in women’s cricket, as the games attract far fewer viewers than their male equivalent. And just to see a women’s business in India attracting so much attention is positive. Only 19% of Indian women aged 15 and over are employed, a lower percentage than in Pakistan or Bangladesh. As the wpl Encouraging Indian parents to be more ambitious for their daughters will be a success in an important respect.

