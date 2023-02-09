Paul Stirling to sit out Irelands returns to Test cricket The Irish Times

Paul Stirling will not feature when Ireland ends near a four-year test cricket break in Bangladesh next month. Stirling, who has played in all three Irish Tests since being granted full member status in 2017, will focus exclusively on white ball cricket for the foreseeable future as Ireland aim to qualify for October’s ODI World Cup in India.

It was a mutual discussion over more than one coffee, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan said when asked if Stirling’s failure was down to the player or the selectors. It’s all about the well-being and finding a balance between playing for Ireland and the commitments he has around the [franchise] competitions. We have agreed that he will only play white ball cricket for us until that World Cup.

That creates some opportunities for guys that we would like to see there, hopefully they will take off as well.

As well as the squads for the ODI, T20 and Test leg of the upcoming tour to Bangladesh, another Test and a pair of ODIs away to Sri Lanka have been confirmed. These take place almost immediately after the Bangladesh trip.

In all, 10 of the 15 named players from the squads for two test matches have not played in the game’s longest format for Ireland. The main mention is that of PJ Moor, the former Zimbabwe international who has been overlooked in recent months on a limited tour of his native country. The Munster Reds skipper is one of two wicketkeepers named along with Lorcan Tucker.

As expected, Josh Little will miss the test matches due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League. Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher and Graham Hume are the players named in each team.

Josh Little will miss Ireland’s next two Test matches due to IPL commitments. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Former Ireland U19 spinner Matthew Humphreys earns a first international call-up, as does Northern Knights sailor Matthew Foster replacing rested Mark Adair for the Test in Sri Lanka.

First and foremost, he throws his left arm, which is something we’ve been clamoring for from a skill standpoint, Malan said of Humphrey’s inclusion. The other thing we took into account [was] when he played for Ireland in the U19 World Cup he was that go-to guy. He bowled at every stage, showed that he is a competitor and that he can take wickets. He has all the features and characteristics we were looking for.

Test cricket is all about those specialists, and that’s what he brings to the party.

Ben White and Andy McBrine are the other two front-line spinners named in the Test squads, meaning there is once again no room for 2021 ICC ODI team of the year member Simi Singh. Neither he nor Fionn Hand will be part of a squad that both played in the recent T20 World Cup. There is also a recall for James McCollum who last played in an international match in January 2021.

Andrew Balbirnie will captain both Test matches but will step aside for the ODIs in Sri Lanka. Paul Stirling returns to lead the crew while the regular skipper is rested.

In the limited overs squads there is a welcome return from injury for Craig Young. The North West Warriors bowler will feature in Bangladesh’s T20s and Sri Lanka’s ODIs; he will not be fit enough for the Tests. Conor Olphert has also recovered from injury to get into the cue ball battle.

David Delany has been overlooked again, and Malan offers insight into why his international exile continues: We had some really good discussions at the end of the summer, we want to see that point of difference, which I don’t think I really have seen. year from him. I think there was a period when Cricket Ireland offered him a contract [in October 2020] and he didn’t accept it, so there’s some work to be done on both sides, both on and off the pitch.

Firstly from a cricket point of view, I’d like to see a bit more of that point of difference. I think people have talked about that in the past, but we haven’t necessarily seen it [it, Delanys high pace] in the past 12-18 months.

Malan also confirmed that the home games against Bangladesh to be held in May, part of the World Cup qualifying process, will take place in Chelmsford, Essex, rather than on home soil.

The announcement of the bumper, five squads comes just under a month before Ireland travels to the subcontinent. While the return to Test cricket is exciting as Ireland qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup this summer, the cue ball still remains this year’s barometer of success.

Honestly, I love red ball cricket, Malan explains. The context of this tour is built around the white ball side of things, but also the excitement of returning to Test cricket. Hopefully we can play more red ball cricket with the Wolves in our own country [Ireland A] program, exposing more players on our testing team, so in two or three years we build that consistency across three formats.

Ireland squad for Bangladesh tour

ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

T20: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Test: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland plowing for tour of Sri Lanka

Test: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

ODI: Paul Stirling (captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Scheme

Bangladesh vs Ireland, ODI Series: March 18, 20 and 23, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland, T20 Series: March 27, 29 and 31, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Ireland, one off test: April 4-8, Dhaka

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, one-off test: April 18-22, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ODI Series: April 26 and 28, Colombo