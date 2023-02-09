Sports
Paul Stirling to sit out Irelands returns to Test cricket The Irish Times
Paul Stirling will not feature when Ireland ends near a four-year test cricket break in Bangladesh next month. Stirling, who has played in all three Irish Tests since being granted full member status in 2017, will focus exclusively on white ball cricket for the foreseeable future as Ireland aim to qualify for October’s ODI World Cup in India.
It was a mutual discussion over more than one coffee, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan said when asked if Stirling’s failure was down to the player or the selectors. It’s all about the well-being and finding a balance between playing for Ireland and the commitments he has around the [franchise] competitions. We have agreed that he will only play white ball cricket for us until that World Cup.
That creates some opportunities for guys that we would like to see there, hopefully they will take off as well.
As well as the squads for the ODI, T20 and Test leg of the upcoming tour to Bangladesh, another Test and a pair of ODIs away to Sri Lanka have been confirmed. These take place almost immediately after the Bangladesh trip.
In all, 10 of the 15 named players from the squads for two test matches have not played in the game’s longest format for Ireland. The main mention is that of PJ Moor, the former Zimbabwe international who has been overlooked in recent months on a limited tour of his native country. The Munster Reds skipper is one of two wicketkeepers named along with Lorcan Tucker.
As expected, Josh Little will miss the test matches due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League. Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher and Graham Hume are the players named in each team.
Former Ireland U19 spinner Matthew Humphreys earns a first international call-up, as does Northern Knights sailor Matthew Foster replacing rested Mark Adair for the Test in Sri Lanka.
First and foremost, he throws his left arm, which is something we’ve been clamoring for from a skill standpoint, Malan said of Humphrey’s inclusion. The other thing we took into account [was] when he played for Ireland in the U19 World Cup he was that go-to guy. He bowled at every stage, showed that he is a competitor and that he can take wickets. He has all the features and characteristics we were looking for.
Test cricket is all about those specialists, and that’s what he brings to the party.
Ben White and Andy McBrine are the other two front-line spinners named in the Test squads, meaning there is once again no room for 2021 ICC ODI team of the year member Simi Singh. Neither he nor Fionn Hand will be part of a squad that both played in the recent T20 World Cup. There is also a recall for James McCollum who last played in an international match in January 2021.
Andrew Balbirnie will captain both Test matches but will step aside for the ODIs in Sri Lanka. Paul Stirling returns to lead the crew while the regular skipper is rested.
[ Ireland upset Australia in cricket World Cup warm-up ]
In the limited overs squads there is a welcome return from injury for Craig Young. The North West Warriors bowler will feature in Bangladesh’s T20s and Sri Lanka’s ODIs; he will not be fit enough for the Tests. Conor Olphert has also recovered from injury to get into the cue ball battle.
David Delany has been overlooked again, and Malan offers insight into why his international exile continues: We had some really good discussions at the end of the summer, we want to see that point of difference, which I don’t think I really have seen. year from him. I think there was a period when Cricket Ireland offered him a contract [in October 2020] and he didn’t accept it, so there’s some work to be done on both sides, both on and off the pitch.
Firstly from a cricket point of view, I’d like to see a bit more of that point of difference. I think people have talked about that in the past, but we haven’t necessarily seen it [it, Delanys high pace] in the past 12-18 months.
Malan also confirmed that the home games against Bangladesh to be held in May, part of the World Cup qualifying process, will take place in Chelmsford, Essex, rather than on home soil.
The announcement of the bumper, five squads comes just under a month before Ireland travels to the subcontinent. While the return to Test cricket is exciting as Ireland qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup this summer, the cue ball still remains this year’s barometer of success.
Honestly, I love red ball cricket, Malan explains. The context of this tour is built around the white ball side of things, but also the excitement of returning to Test cricket. Hopefully we can play more red ball cricket with the Wolves in our own country [Ireland A] program, exposing more players on our testing team, so in two or three years we build that consistency across three formats.
Ireland squad for Bangladesh tour
ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.
T20: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Test: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.
Ireland plowing for tour of Sri Lanka
Test: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.
ODI: Paul Stirling (captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Scheme
Bangladesh vs Ireland, ODI Series: March 18, 20 and 23, Sylhet
Bangladesh vs Ireland, T20 Series: March 27, 29 and 31, Chattogram
Bangladesh vs Ireland, one off test: April 4-8, Dhaka
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, one-off test: April 18-22, Galle
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ODI Series: April 26 and 28, Colombo
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/2023/02/09/paul-stirling-to-sit-out-irelands-return-to-test-cricket/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paul Stirling to sit out Irelands returns to Test cricket The Irish Times
- President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address and the GOP’s Response
- The US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey
- “No one should be ashamed of their disability”
- Screen set for Ivy League Round Robins
- CFPB Brings RESPA Section 8 into the 21st Century with Advisory Opinion on Digital Marketing Risks // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- For more speed, try this rotating lunge | Instructions
- Boston College men’s hockey vs. Maine: game preview
- experiences from EU-funded projects
- News at a glance: Diversity in STEM degrees, dangerous glacial lakes and low-carbon construction | science
- Indian investors pile up for women’s cricket
- Government official warns subordinates to be careful about what they write in McKinsey audits