We can make football safer

Several years ago, I was a high school pre-season football coach, working with the team on a concussion research project. The players lined up in two rows facing each other and with little more instruction from the coach than “on the whistle, hit the man across from you”, great concern flashed through my mind.

Professional sports get the lion’s share of the attention, but concussions are a major medical problem at all levels of play. While approximately 1,700 athletes play professional football each year, more than three million children and adolescents in the United States play the same game. This squarely places concussions as a major public health problem in homes from coast to coast.

For decades, athletes, parents, coaches, and medical professionals viewed a concussion as a temporary injury with no long-term consequences. Athletes often played through it as a sign of toughness. Our thinking about concussions shifted around 2005, when brain tissue pathology reported Mike Webster, a retired National Football League player, was published. The report was the first to identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in a football player and suggested that the disease was linked to concussions the player suffered on the field. Since then, public attention has focused on this link between brain injuries and blows to the head, and much of that conversation has revolved around football.

Participating in any sport carries risk of injury, and concussions will always be part of that calculus. This has never been more apparent than at the start of the 2022 season, when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, his twisted hands on full display in front of a national audience. Preventing and caring for concussions is now better than ever, but aside from ending all sports, we need to do more to prevent them. This means improvements in equipment, better training for coaches and players, and better medical care.

At the beginning of the 20th century, football was played without a helmet, but serious injuries, such as skull fractures, led to the sporadic use of leather helmets in the 1920s. The plastic shell helmet was invented in 1939 and became mandatory a few years later. The first face mask came on the market in the 1950s, and foam padding was not added until the 1960s. Over the years, engineers have updated the basic design with more robust facemasks and newer internal padding such as air bladders and gel padding. Until recently, these changes were all made to reduce the most serious brain injuries, such as cerebral hemorrhages and skull fractures, and were largely successful. But as our understanding of concussion evolved to understand its significance as an injury, so did the research of player equipment.

The fundamental problem is that no matter how much impact force is mitigated by protective gear, we can’t stabilize the brain in the skull after an impact – likely making a concussion-resistant helmet an impossible engineering challenge. That hasn’t stopped helmet improvements, though. With a new eye on concussion prevention, Virginia Tech researchers introduced a helmet rating system specifically for concussion risk in 2011. The five-star system (one is the worst, five is the best) rates the helmet’s ability to reduce the risk of concussion. This gives consumers tangible evidence to make an informed purchase. In the first year, only one helmet received a five-star rating, but now the most recent ranking includes more than 25 five-star helmets. Modern helmets use advanced shell materials that flex on impact, have movable panels to absorb forces, and multi-layer padding that responds to different impact speeds. Companies will continue to improve helmets as new materials become available, led by the latest science.

But technical limitations should not prevent us from scrutinizing other factors that may reduce the risk of concussion. For example, in a study of head bumps and concussions over five college football seasons, almost 50 percent of concussions occurred during the four-week preseason; the rest took place during the next 12 weeks of play in the season. Such data led the NCAA to reduce the number of full-contact pre-season practice sessions allowed. Others have shown reducing the number of high schools football practices in which contact is allowed reduces impact to the head by as much as 46 percent. Move the kickoff line forward to the 40-yard line reduced the number of times the ball was returned by the receiving player. This is one of the riskiest plays of the game in terms of concussion.

As players get older and start playing contact football, coaching staff must teach proper tackling technique – not leading with the head and wrapping their opponent with their arms. Learning how to do this properly will give you the added benefit of having more playing time (i.e. you can’t play if you’re injured). In addition, having concussion-trained medical providers during practices and games can help identify and quickly remove injured players, a known factor in reducing the severity of the injuries and the time out of sports.

While injury prevention is the best approach, concussions will always be part of sports participation. This is broader than just football. This injury occurs in all sports and affects athletes regardless of gender. Women who make it up about 45 percent of college athletes, tend to report more concussions in sports similar to genderBut represent only 20 percent of the medical literature. Some researchers have speculated that women are generally more likely to report a medical problem to a healthcare provider, but so are they have smaller neck muscles in proportion to their head mass, limiting their ability to stabilize their heads when hit. Some data indicate an increased risk of concussion at various points in the menstrual cycle. All this suggests that concussions are not unique to football and unless we plan to ban all sports, it is urgent that we continue to work towards a better understanding of concussions and how to prevent them.

In the meantime, several medical and organizations have established concussion guidelines that did not exist in the early 2000s, and every four years a group of international experts meets to review the relevant medical literature and make recommendations on the best approach to concussion care. The latest guidelines are expected later this year. Like all medical advances, change will be incremental and often difficult to perceive, but concussion prevention and care is now better than ever before. Either way, many athletes will do just about anything to stay on the field and “get through the pain”. It is imperative to create a culture that supports athletes and encourages them to come forward when injuries occur, empowers them to be their own health advocates, and empowers them to protect their overall brain health while remaining competitive and safe to play.

There is a change taking place in the way we view sports-related concussions. In 20 years of doing concussion research, I can confirm that we are now taking concussion seriously as an injury, better understanding the impact biomechanics and other risk factors, making progress to prevent it, and improving the management and recovery process. Sports are an integral part of American culture, providing much-needed exercise to millions of children. As those children grow up and make sport their hobby or even their profession, it is essential to ensure that they can play safely at all levels.

This is an opinion and analysis article and the views of the author or authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American.