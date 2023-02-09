Sports
NHL Scout, Exec on the commercial value of Labanc
What is the trade value of Kevin Labancs?
Labanc has certainly increased his stock after season-ending shoulder surgery last year limited him to 21 appearances.
The 27-year-old winger has 25 points in 45 games this season. From November 5 through January 10, a span of 29 games, the winger was particularly prolific, recording nine goals and 14 assists, mostly skating with top San Jose Sharks duo Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
So the playmaker, who reached a record high of 56 points in 2018/19 and averaged 0.55 points per game from 2017 to 2021, scores again.
That said, I don’t think its trade value is particularly high, for two reasons.
First, he’s a good but not great attacking forward, who doesn’t produce enough to make up for his inconsistencies in competition and defense. Second, his contract is prohibitively expensive: It expires after next year, but his $4.725 million AAV is too rich for that productivity.
But the topic of Labanc’s trade value has come up again with its recent string of healthy scratches, so I thought it was worth getting an up-to-date perspective on the entire competition. The winger has been benched in six of his last eight games by head coach David Quinn.
So does Quinn bury Labanc’s worth?
According to two sources, an NHL scout and manager, both from outside the San Jose Sharks organization, not really.
The Sharks need to withhold money or make a hockey trade for a team for a similar cap hit to move it, the scout believed.
Labanc is seen as a one-dimensional winger and inconsistent even in that strong side, the scout noted. Other areas in his game are seen as missing.
Playing him or not isn’t going to change your mind much.
I know Labanc is a bit of an analytical cutie, but as far as I know, league decision makers don’t make final judgments about players through these lenses.
I’m not sure why Kevin Labanc got scratched off in San Jose (maybe thanks D. Quinn?), but what are the chances of Goodrow having SJS on its list of 15 teams without a trade?
$4,725 hits next season, it will never happen (although it would be cool for this year). pic.twitter.com/IyIV1fnZ2j
— Rob Luker (@RLuker12) February 8, 2023
There is only a real market if the Sharks are preserved, the director agreed. Or there should just be some sort of compensation there, like San Jose should take back a worthless contract.
So same opinion, two different sources.
Anyway, my guess is that the San Jose Sharks won’t keep Labanc’s contract to get rid of him. At least not now.
A team is only allowed to keep three salaries at a time, and the Sharks are already using one of those slots on Brent Burns through 2025-26. It would make sense for San Jose to keep the slots available for years to come for longer, richer contracts they might want to keep, like Erik Karlsson, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, or Logan Coutures.
Perhaps the Sharks will consider staying at Labanc this off-season when they have more clarity on a possible Karlsson trade, for example.
They can also send an asset to a third team of intermediaries to keep Labanc, but I don’t see much for a rebuild/reset organization to do that.
I just don’t think there’s much point in staying at Labanc this year.
What seems more likely, at least this season, is the other suggestion to trade Labanc’s unsavory contract for another.
Even that will of course be a challenge to find the right contract and trading partner.
But Labanc to the Vancouver Canucks for Anthony Beauvillier ($4.15M AAV through 2023-24) or to the Detroit Red Wings for Jakub Vrana ($5.25M AAV through 2023-24)?
On paper, those transactions make sense.
Anyway, scratch Labanc or not, the competition has seen him enough. This seems to be its trade value whether you like it or not.
Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-kevin-labanc-nhl-scout-executive-trade-value/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- NHL Scout, Exec on the commercial value of Labanc
- Ask US researchers to start clinical trials of new Alzheimer’s drug
- 1 in 4 could change embryonic DNA to improve college prospects, study finds
- COVID-19 shots are now part of the schedule
- We can make football safer
- A ‘surprising’ 41% of infant deaths are linked to genetic diseases, study finds
- NHS crisis: Do strikes threaten to improve hospital waiting times?
- Paul Stirling to sit out Irelands returns to Test cricket The Irish Times
- President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address and the GOP’s Response
- The US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey
- “No one should be ashamed of their disability”
- Screen set for Ivy League Round Robins