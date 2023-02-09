NHL Scout, Exec on the commercial value of Labanc

What is the trade value of Kevin Labancs?

Labanc has certainly increased his stock after season-ending shoulder surgery last year limited him to 21 appearances.

The 27-year-old winger has 25 points in 45 games this season. From November 5 through January 10, a span of 29 games, the winger was particularly prolific, recording nine goals and 14 assists, mostly skating with top San Jose Sharks duo Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.

So the playmaker, who reached a record high of 56 points in 2018/19 and averaged 0.55 points per game from 2017 to 2021, scores again.

That said, I don’t think its trade value is particularly high, for two reasons.

First, he’s a good but not great attacking forward, who doesn’t produce enough to make up for his inconsistencies in competition and defense. Second, his contract is prohibitively expensive: It expires after next year, but his $4.725 million AAV is too rich for that productivity.

But the topic of Labanc’s trade value has come up again with its recent string of healthy scratches, so I thought it was worth getting an up-to-date perspective on the entire competition. The winger has been benched in six of his last eight games by head coach David Quinn.

So does Quinn bury Labanc’s worth?

According to two sources, an NHL scout and manager, both from outside the San Jose Sharks organization, not really.

The Sharks need to withhold money or make a hockey trade for a team for a similar cap hit to move it, the scout believed.

Labanc is seen as a one-dimensional winger and inconsistent even in that strong side, the scout noted. Other areas in his game are seen as missing.

Playing him or not isn’t going to change your mind much.

I know Labanc is a bit of an analytical cutie, but as far as I know, league decision makers don’t make final judgments about players through these lenses.

I’m not sure why Kevin Labanc got scratched off in San Jose (maybe thanks D. Quinn?), but what are the chances of Goodrow having SJS on its list of 15 teams without a trade? $4,725 hits next season, it will never happen (although it would be cool for this year). pic.twitter.com/IyIV1fnZ2j — Rob Luker (@RLuker12) February 8, 2023

There is only a real market if the Sharks are preserved, the director agreed. Or there should just be some sort of compensation there, like San Jose should take back a worthless contract.

So same opinion, two different sources.

Anyway, my guess is that the San Jose Sharks won’t keep Labanc’s contract to get rid of him. At least not now.

A team is only allowed to keep three salaries at a time, and the Sharks are already using one of those slots on Brent Burns through 2025-26. It would make sense for San Jose to keep the slots available for years to come for longer, richer contracts they might want to keep, like Erik Karlsson, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, or Logan Coutures.

Perhaps the Sharks will consider staying at Labanc this off-season when they have more clarity on a possible Karlsson trade, for example.

They can also send an asset to a third team of intermediaries to keep Labanc, but I don’t see much for a rebuild/reset organization to do that.

I just don’t think there’s much point in staying at Labanc this year.

What seems more likely, at least this season, is the other suggestion to trade Labanc’s unsavory contract for another.

Even that will of course be a challenge to find the right contract and trading partner.

But Labanc to the Vancouver Canucks for Anthony Beauvillier ($4.15M AAV through 2023-24) or to the Detroit Red Wings for Jakub Vrana ($5.25M AAV through 2023-24)?

On paper, those transactions make sense.

Anyway, scratch Labanc or not, the competition has seen him enough. This seems to be its trade value whether you like it or not.