Minor league hockey game forfeited after home team no-shows

Fans poured into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions, and the visiting team took to the ice to warm up. The national anthem played and the umpires were ready to drop the puck. One problem: the home team did not show up.

This bizarre scene played out this weekend during what should have been a Southern Professional Hockey League game in Danville, Illinois, between the visiting Quad City Storm and host Vermilion County Bobcats. After a 2-minute delay and a 5-minute wait, the match was forfeited. The visitors tried to give the fans their money’s worth by inviting them onto the ice for what was supposed to be a postgame group skate before making the three-hour ride home.

“It was a really weird weekend,” said Quad City president Brian Rothenberger. “Surely one of the most bizarre (things) I’ve seen.”

There are now concerns that Vermilion County, which has lost 77 of 86 games in its two-year history, will fold mid-season. That would reduce the number of teams from 11 to 10 in the SPHL, a sport below the ECHL in the North American hockey hierarchy, after the NHL and the American Hockey League.

Multiple messages for details, clarification and commentary on the situation Sunday and sent ahead to the SPHL, the team and owner Ellen Tully were not returned.

The only public announcement read: “The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Sunday that the Quad City at Vermilion County game scheduled for Sunday, February 5 has been forfeited in favor of Quad City pursuant to Rule 73.3 of the SPHL rule book.”

If this is the end for the last attempt at minor professional hockey in the Eastern Illinois town of just under 30,000, located 90 miles from Indianapolis, the Bobcats went viral. Videos showing the surreal progression of one team standing on one half of the rink compared to the empty bench, net and ice on the other surfaced on social media with fans expressing the embarrassment of the situation. disapproved.

Chuck Sergent, a hockey enthusiast in Danville who said he served as vice president and head of marketing and public relations for Vermilion County from August to December, “wasn’t surprised at all that it happened.” He was aware of deteriorating conditions within the team, including concerns about not enough medical staff on site for games, and believed a problem loomed when the Bobcats were replaced as opponents for road games at Quad City on Friday and Saturday.

Rothenberger and owner John Dawson accompanied players and coaches on this journey because they knew the conditions could be a little strange. Rothenberger said the league told the Storm to go about their business as usual and take the ice as usual because that was standard operating procedure.

Fans who weren’t paying close attention didn’t know what was coming. Sergent had a good idea and he wanted to be at the David S. Palmer Arena to talk to season ticket holders he had brought in during his time at the club.

“It hurt me so much to see the arena, which wasn’t their fault, continue to sell tickets to a game that they had a gut feeling and knew damn well it wasn’t going to happen,” he said. “It is pathetic.”

The Vermilion County coach did not show up, no athletic trainer was on site, and Sergent said only captain Adam Eby was willing to take the ice.

While official attendance was at 0, fans who paid $7-13 per ticket for a game that never happened were still allowed to step onto the ice to skate with visiting Quad City players sticking around to provide some entertainment.

“That’s really what minor pro sports are all about,” Rothenberger said, adding that the team stopped for McDonalds and “some cold drinks” for the ride home. “They were excited to be able to do it. I think it meant a lot to the fans who were there, especially some of the younger kids who were looking forward to that skate. They still have to do it and hope they can keep that a little bit .” hockey interest up and see if they can move forward to get things a little bit more stability I think moving forward there in Vermilion County.

Sergent, who was involved with previous teams in Danville – the Dashers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League and Wings of the North American Hockey League – expects Vermillion County “not to play another game.

“They’re all set,” he said. “After what happened (Sunday) and what they did to the fan base, they’re done.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, online tickets were still available for purchase for the team’s remaining home and road games.