IND: 77-1 (24) | IND VS AUS Day 2, 1st Test LIVE cricket score and updates: All eyes on Rohit Sharma as India Trail by 100 runs | Cricket news

Team India will look to continue their dominance over Australia when the two sides face each other today (February) in the first match of the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA)- stadium in Nagpur. 9). India has been the holder of the BGT since 2015 when Australia last played a series against India. Rohit Sharma’s team has just lost one of the last five tests.

Since then, the Indian side has beaten the Aussies twice away from home and once in India. The series is doubly important for both sides as they look to confirm their position in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) Final, which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11 this year.

India will be aided by the return of stalwarts such as skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul, all of whom had decided to skip the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. There are a few injury concerns with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer both ruled out.

KS Bharat looks to be favorite to take the gloves for the first test in Nagpur, while Shubman Gill should also line up to replace Iyer before the match. The 22m at Nagpur for the Test match has been the subject of heated debate leading up to this game, with the course likely to turn early on.

Rohit Sharma will be delighted with the availability of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who returns to international cricket for the first time since last year’s Asia Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the other spinners in the attack.

Cummins will have to do his job with all-rounder Cameron Green and pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the first time.

See all LIVE scores and updates from the first test between India and Australia here.