Ohio State Football needs to close the NIL recruiting gap and a plan is hatched

COLUMBUS, Ohio You may have noticed a more optimistic tone from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on National Signing Day late this past Wednesday.

Exactly 42 days earlier, on the first day of the early signing period, Day couldn’t hide his frustration. He didn’t really try. Players for the Buckeyes thought they would sign but did not, according to the coaching staff’s estimation, because NIL deals promised by other schools undermined the celebration around a 20-strong drawing class ranked fifth in the country.

The number of lost recruits varies depending on who you ask, as few as two or three, as many as five or six. In its final piece before signing day, OSU believed multiple targets were signed elsewhere because those schools guaranteed name, image and likeness income and Ohio State did not.

The last message from last December was more defiant than defeated. He stated that OSU would adapt to the new reality.

it’s the state of Ohio, so we should be the best in the country and we will, Day said, referring to an approach to player sponsorship income.

When Day returned to the same lectern in the team room at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center last week, his mood had improved.

We can see the dust settling here, Day said. We started to figure out what’s going on there, what the market is and what it all looks like.

I am confident that we will have a good plan here in the coming months. I’m excited about that because it’s going to be important, especially for our current team, but also for the class of (2024).

That plan, multiple sources confirmed to cleveland.com, includes a more formal partnership between OSU and Cohesion Foundation one of the two major collectives associated with the athletic program. (THE Foundation, which was the first collective to take on that mission, is the other.)

Cohesion is keeping the details of the new arrangement secret for the time being. But it has publicly shown signs of scaling up, including hiring Dan Apple as the collective’s first full-time executive director.

Apple previously served as Senior Vice President of First Merchants Corporation and President/CEO of Cooper State Bank, both in the Columbus region.

According to multiple sources, this move will not change OSU’s stance on NIL-related incentives for recruits. While some may consider that too conservative at best or naive at worst, it is, in fact, the prudent policy. What used to be a gray area at best now has the more direct attention of the NCAA.

Like us first told Buckeye Talk Text subscribers in December, a new NCAA rating standard for NIL activities around recruiting went into effect on January 1. Not only does it prohibit collectives from setting up NIL deals for incoming, unsigned players, it holds the schools affiliated with those collectives accountable for violations committed by collectives or similar entities. (By the way, unsigned players are also players on other rosters who didn’t make it onto the transfer portal.)

Once the NCAA has circumstantial evidence of such a violation, it is up to the school to prove that the communication was legal.

Again, on Dec. 21, Day’s stance on the NCAA’s relationship with NIL was the same as everyone else’s: I haven’t seen much in terms of enforcement.

Now the NCAA is showing its teeth. Opinions are divided on what happens if the organization has to use them. Some observers question the legality of what has been called the NIL conjecture.

What is clear is that at the same time, OSU must use its already strong NIL program for current athletes to influence the recruiting space, without encroaching on these newly emphasized guidelines. It had to be more careful than ever with whom it joined, yet more aggressive in attracting the kind of big money donors that have supported other collectives.

Gary Marcinick, Cohesion’s founder and president, declined to comment on details of the collectives’ future plans. Broadly speaking, the goal is to make the NIL earning potential for OSU athletes so robust after Sign Day that it counteracts any previous shortcomings that existed before Sign Day.

We don’t have to offer enticements to have a top-three class, Marcinick said. We just need more of what we have. We built the highways and byways to make sure there’s more and more opportunities so it’s a good place when they get here.

Like many things in the ever-evolving concept of paying athletes, the solution remains fluid. But a solution seems to be in the works.

