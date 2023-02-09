Aaron Finch retires from international cricket





Aaron Finch has taken time out from his stunning international career, which has included leading Australia to their first ICC Mens T20 World Cup trophy.

Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. The long-term white-ball skipper has represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is. Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men’s T20Is, as well as 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

CWC19: SL v AUS – Aaron Finch 153 batting highlights Realizing I won’t be playing until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right time to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event,” Finch told reporters from the MCG . I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.” Since making his international debut in a T20I against England in January 2011, Finch has amassed 8,804 runs, including 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons. Finch retired from ODIs last September but continued to lead Australia in T20s, including in their failed T20 World Cup defense on home soil. The right-hander’s final international match came in that tournament when he top-scored with 63 as Australia beat Ireland by 42 points, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Finch wins POTM after return to form | Australia v Ireland | T20WC 2022 Australia captain Aaron Finch returns to form with a fine half-century to take the POTM award in their 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland. A star of white-ball cricket for much of his time at the top level, Finch was nominated for the 2020 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award. He holds the record for the highest score in a T20I when he shot 172 runs off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, an incredible strike with 10 sixes and 16 fours. That innings broke Finch’s own record for the highest T20I score – which is still the third highest ever in the men’s T20Is – after he hit 156 off 63 balls against England in Southampton in 2013.

Australia lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy The 36-year-old tasted ultimate success as part of the Australian team that won the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and as captain of the T20 World Cup squad in 2021. Team success is what you play the game for and the first T20 World Cup win in 2021 and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish most,” said Finch. It has been an incredible honor to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time.”

