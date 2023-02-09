Iowa Football Recruiting: Virginia Grad Transfer LB Nick Jackson commits to Hawkeyes





The Iowa Hawkeyes are more active on the transfer portal this season than ever before. After falling victim to a late departure from Charlie Jones a season ago, the Hawkeye staff has been very proactive in filling potential gaps in positions of distress early in the cycle for the 2023 portal window. To date, that has included several key additions including Michigan QB Cade McNamara and his former tight end Erick All plus another tight end for good measure, a pair of offensive linemen and some much needed wide receiver help. But Iowa isn’t done in the portal yet with another major addition coming into the fold on Wednesday, when former Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson announced his decision to move to the Hawkeyes. Jackson is a big hit for the Hawkeyes. A three-year starter for the Cavaliers, Jackson has led the ACC in tackles and numbers each of the last two seasons as an immediate plug-and-play on the spot vacated by All-American Jack Campbell. Obviously no one will completely fill the void left by an all-time great like Campbell, but Jackson is going to long way to do that. The Atlanta native has been named All-ACC each of the past three seasons (2nd team each of the last two years and 3rd team as a sophomore), recording a career-high 352 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 8 passes defensed during his time in orange and blue. As a senior, Jackson was again the Cavs’ leader and team captain, leading the team with 104 tackles (41 solo), 5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. For context, Campbell finished last year with 125 (59) and 1 with 2 INTs (and 299 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 passes defensed and 5 INTs during his Iowa City career). To say Nick Jackson is good would be a major understatement. In addition to his raw talent, Jackson is a well-known leader in the locker room and on the field. He was a Virginia team captain (the fourth team captain to transfer to Iowa this cycle) who proved to be the heart and soul of the Cavs defense. His teammates cited his work ethic and motor skills as off the charts. It sounds like a match made in heaven. That feeling continues to grow as you watch and hear more about Jackson. He seems to have grown into his role in each passing season in Charlottesville and now appears to be doing the same in Iowa City. Originally a three-star contender in the class of 2019 from Atlanta’s Lovett High School, where Iowa recruited and offered programs along with a slew of other Big Ten and ACC programs, Jackson ultimately opted to extend his college career with the Hawkeyes due to interest from a number of offers. Finally, he trimmed his list and made visits to Oklahoma, LSUMaroon and Vanderbilt. He will have one season in Iowa City to continue the tradition of elite defense that Phil Parker built before leaving for the NFL in 2024. Welcome aboard Nick Jackson! Nick Jackson, LB

Height: 61

Weight: 235 lbs

Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lovett HS through Virginia)

stars: 247 sports – 4; Rivals – NO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omzDNPHLRQ

