Spiders Beat Norfolk State in 2023 Home Opener





RICHMOND, va. After three doubles wins and five singles wins, the University of Richmond Women’s Tennis team recorded a 6-1 victory over Norfolk State at the Westhampton Tennis Complex on Thursday afternoon. With the win, the Spiders improved to 2-6 on the year, while the Spartans fell to 0-2 overall. “Our team did very well”, said Head Coach Jacob Dunbar . “We expected this team to come in and play hard, so we knew what to expect. We just asked our players to come out and fight hard and let the rest take care of itself. The energy was very high and we got a great performance.” win today.” In doubles, senior Andrew Campodonico and junior Polina Shitikova defeated Evdokimova/Fuller (NSU), 7-6, while freshman Lara Bakhaya and senior Martha Bundia defeated Ruiz/Lopez (NSU), 7-5, and junior Leonor Oliveira and senior Martha Bundia defeated Evdokimova/Fuller (NSU), 7-6. The Spiders had several tough singles battles as a sophomore Claire LeDu defeated Breana Cook (NSU), 6-1, 6-4 and Campodonico pulled out a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Oceanne Lopez (NSU). On court one, Oliveira defeated Laura Ruiz (NSU), 6-2, 6-4, while Bakyaha won a heated battle on court five, 6-4, 6-3 against Amal Gati (NSU). freshman Elizabeth Novak took the final win for the Spiders, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 over Amber Fuller (NSU) and junior Carly Cohen narrowly dropped to 6-2, 6-4 to Laura Ruiz (NSU). Results Richmond 6, Norfolk State 1 Singles competition 1. Leonor Oliveira (RIC) def. Laura Ruiz (NSU) 6-2, 6-4 2. Aleksandra Evdokimova (NSU) defeated. Carly Cohen (RIC) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 3. Andrew Campodonico (RIC) def. Oceanne Lopez (NSU) 7-5, 6-0 4. Elizabeth Novak (RIC) final Amber Fuller (NSU) 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 5. Lara Bakhaya (RIC) def. Amal value (NSU) 6-4, 6-3 6. Claire LeDu (RIC) def. Breana Cook (NSU) 6-1, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. Leonor Oliveira / Carly Cohen (RIC) def. Aleksandra Evdokimova/Amber Fuller (NSU) 7-6

2. Andrew Campodonico / Polina Shitikova (RIC) def. Breana Cook/Amal Gati (NSU) 6-2

3. Lara Bakhaya / Martha Bundia (RIC) final. Laura Ruiz/Oceanne Lopez (NSU) 7-5 Match Notes:

Richmond 2-6

Norfolk is 0-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,3,1,5,4,2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/2/9/womens-tennis-spiders-defeat-norfolk-state-to-open-2023-home-slate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos