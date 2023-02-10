BT Sport will broadcast BCCI’s India v Australia Test and ODI cricket series





BT Sport will broadcast Australia’s upcoming tour of India, which will feature a four-match Test series and three ODIs between the two giants of world cricket. Nagpur will host the first Test Match of the tour from February 9, with Australia looking to recapture the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015. The series then moves north to Delhi on February 17 and on to Dharamsala for the 3rd Test on March 1. The climax of the Test series is on March 9 at the breathtaking 130,000 seat Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup victory against Pakistan in MCG 13/11/2022 AT 13:36 BT Sport has acquired the exclusive BCCI media rights for the UK and Ireland from global rights holder Disney Star. The televised BT Sports broadcast begins on BT Sport 1, at 3.30am in the early hours of Thursday 9 February, with every ball live on BT Sport. After the Test Series, the focus will turn to white ball cricket, with a three-game series starting March 17 in Mumbai. With India hosting the ODI World Cup in October 2023, it will be a crucial series for both sides. The 2nd ODI will be held in Vizag on March 19 before the tour concludes in Chennai on March 22. Australia’s tour of India is the latest addition to BT Sports’ wide range of cricket rights. This month New Zealand will host England in a two-match test series before facing Sri Lanka in a multi-format affair in March and April, with all the action on the BT Sports network. BT Sport will also be showing every game of the ILT20 knockout stages, with the final on 12 February. BT Sport also holds the rights to broadcast Australian men’s and women’s home cricket internationals until 2025, including the exclusive broadcast of four tours of England over the next four years. – – – In September 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group complete their transaction to form a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) combining the assets of BT Sport and Eurosport UK. To view Australia’s tour of India, visit: https://www.bt.com/sport/cricket Cricket Rising cricket star Odgers took inspiration from Taylor and Stokes 25/10/2022 AT 13:36 Cricket Morgan is calling for changes to the impossible calendar and double headers at Wembley 07/08/2022 AT 4:00 PM

