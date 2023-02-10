Sports
Jury deliberates in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
Two former Ohio State University football players, one on trial on rape charges and the other a witness, testified at a trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Wednesday that players were told by team officials to record their sexual partners or provide evidence of to get permission to protect themselves.
Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 24 and former defensive players for the Buckeyes, are each charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. They are accused of raping a then 19-year-old female college freshman on February 4, 2020, in a Northwest Side apartment where Riep and Wint were staying.
The Dispatch does not publish the names of alleged victims of sexual assault without their consent.
Lawyers in the case gave their closing arguments on Wednesday and the case was turned over to the jury. The jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon before going home. Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday morning.
A key piece of evidence in the case is a cell phone video that Riep made of the alleged victim and played in court. The short video is visually dark, but captures the sound of the woman saying she’s crying and then agreeing after Riep asks if the sex was consensual.
Testimony: OSU football players told to get proof of sexual consent
Riep and a witness, Lloyd McFarquhar, another former Ohio State football player who played defensive back and played on special teams, testified Wednesday at the trial that players were told to collect evidence that their sexual partners agreed to protect themselves from potential future trouble .
Riep and McFarquhar did not testify who on the Buckeyes staff directed them or other Ohio State players to do this.
Ohio State football team spokesman Jerry Emig declined to comment Wednesday in The Dispatch on whether university staff have ever instructed athletes about obtaining a videotape or other proof of consent from their sexual partners.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Emig emailed a statement to The Dispatch: “When the Department of Athletics talks to student-athletes about consent, we generally work closely with on-campus subject matter experts and monitor established universities.Non-Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct Policy.
You will see on page one of the policy that consent is defined as ‘consent that is clear, conscious, voluntary and expressed prior to entering into and during an action. Consent is active, not passive. Silence by itself cannot be interpreted as consent. Consent can be given by words or deeds, so long as those words or deeds create a mutually understandable clear consent regarding the willingness to engage in (and the terms of) sexual activity.'”
Riep’s lawyer, Dan Sabol, played four short videos in court on Wednesday, which he says show examples from 2018 and 2019 of Riep shooting women after sex. In the four videos, the women may or may not be dressed on camera and agree when Riep asks if what they did was consensual.
Riep testified that he told one of the girls before answering, “I’m on the football team and this is something we’ve been taught to protect ourselves. It’s nothing against you.”
Riep played three seasons (2017-2019) for Ohio State and Wint played four seasons (2016-2019).
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day fired both players from the team on February 12, 2020, saying they had failed to meet Day’s and the program’s standards.
McFarquhar has just completed his fifth season with the team.
Lawyers give closing arguments
Franklin County assistant district attorney Daniel Meyer told the jury to compare the four videos Sabol presented with the alleged victim’s video.
One of these things is not like the other. Listen to what those other women say, their voices, their attitudes, what they say and how they say it, Meyer said.
Sabol and Sam Shamansky, Wint’s attorney, argued that the woman had consensual sex with both men, but they later regretted it.
Sabol said the woman probably didn’t intend her accusations to go this far. Shamansky accused the alleged victim’s father of inciting his daughter and authorities to bring criminal charges.
Defense attorneys pointed to discrepancies between what the alleged victim told a nurse and a detective three years ago and what she testified at trial.
For example, at trial, the woman testified that she applied for a civil defense order against the two men the day after the incident, which prevented her from taking a sexual assault exam until Feb. 6. She was issued a civil defense order on February 11. said Shamansky.
These are demonstrable lies, Shamansky said.
Sabol and Shamansky compared the calm demeanor of their clients in the stands to the tearful and inconsistent testimonies of the alleged victims.
Why was there a difference in their attitude? Meyer said at the close. Only one of them has been traumatized by this. Only one was the victim of a brutal gang rape.
Dispatch staff writer Bill Rabinowitz contributed to this report.
@LairdWrites
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/courts/2023/02/08/jury-deliberating-in-rape-trial-of-former-ohio-state-football-players/69885473007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jury deliberates in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
- Actor-turned-cult leader facing sex charges kidnapped his teenage wife in Tsuut’ina, police say
- Atlanta nurse Dana Jones helps children with heart disease
- How new genetic disease research can help reduce infant mortality
- Hollywood nursing home workers deflect blame from administrator in manslaughter trial – NBC 6 South Florida
- Mobile app shows potential for real-time stroke detection
- BT Sport will broadcast BCCI’s India v Australia Test and ODI cricket series
- Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct With Fans On Discord, Other Actors Are ‘Furious’ And ‘Disgusted’
- Harvest of the Month in February
- Xi Jinping forces party secretaries to praise him for promoting personality cult: report
- AMA, AHA, ANA release PSA to urge people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine
- Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For “Cringy Sex Talk” Amid Disturbing Allegations Soompi