Jury deliberates in rape trial of former Ohio State football players

Two former Ohio State University football players, one on trial on rape charges and the other a witness, testified at a trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Wednesday that players were told by team officials to record their sexual partners or provide evidence of to get permission to protect themselves.

Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 24 and former defensive players for the Buckeyes, are each charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. They are accused of raping a then 19-year-old female college freshman on February 4, 2020, in a Northwest Side apartment where Riep and Wint were staying.

The Dispatch does not publish the names of alleged victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Lawyers in the case gave their closing arguments on Wednesday and the case was turned over to the jury. The jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon before going home. Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday morning.

A key piece of evidence in the case is a cell phone video that Riep made of the alleged victim and played in court. The short video is visually dark, but captures the sound of the woman saying she’s crying and then agreeing after Riep asks if the sex was consensual.

Testimony: OSU football players told to get proof of sexual consent

Riep and a witness, Lloyd McFarquhar, another former Ohio State football player who played defensive back and played on special teams, testified Wednesday at the trial that players were told to collect evidence that their sexual partners agreed to protect themselves from potential future trouble .

Riep and McFarquhar did not testify who on the Buckeyes staff directed them or other Ohio State players to do this.

Ohio State football team spokesman Jerry Emig declined to comment Wednesday in The Dispatch on whether university staff have ever instructed athletes about obtaining a videotape or other proof of consent from their sexual partners.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Emig emailed a statement to The Dispatch: “When the Department of Athletics talks to student-athletes about consent, we generally work closely with on-campus subject matter experts and monitor established universities.Non-Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct Policy.

You will see on page one of the policy that consent is defined as ‘consent that is clear, conscious, voluntary and expressed prior to entering into and during an action. Consent is active, not passive. Silence by itself cannot be interpreted as consent. Consent can be given by words or deeds, so long as those words or deeds create a mutually understandable clear consent regarding the willingness to engage in (and the terms of) sexual activity.'”

Riep’s lawyer, Dan Sabol, played four short videos in court on Wednesday, which he says show examples from 2018 and 2019 of Riep shooting women after sex. In the four videos, the women may or may not be dressed on camera and agree when Riep asks if what they did was consensual.

Riep testified that he told one of the girls before answering, “I’m on the football team and this is something we’ve been taught to protect ourselves. It’s nothing against you.”

Riep played three seasons (2017-2019) for Ohio State and Wint played four seasons (2016-2019).

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day fired both players from the team on February 12, 2020, saying they had failed to meet Day’s and the program’s standards.

McFarquhar has just completed his fifth season with the team.

Lawyers give closing arguments

Franklin County assistant district attorney Daniel Meyer told the jury to compare the four videos Sabol presented with the alleged victim’s video.

One of these things is not like the other. Listen to what those other women say, their voices, their attitudes, what they say and how they say it, Meyer said.

Sabol and Sam Shamansky, Wint’s attorney, argued that the woman had consensual sex with both men, but they later regretted it.

Sabol said the woman probably didn’t intend her accusations to go this far. Shamansky accused the alleged victim’s father of inciting his daughter and authorities to bring criminal charges.

Defense attorneys pointed to discrepancies between what the alleged victim told a nurse and a detective three years ago and what she testified at trial.

For example, at trial, the woman testified that she applied for a civil defense order against the two men the day after the incident, which prevented her from taking a sexual assault exam until Feb. 6. She was issued a civil defense order on February 11. said Shamansky.

These are demonstrable lies, Shamansky said.

Sabol and Shamansky compared the calm demeanor of their clients in the stands to the tearful and inconsistent testimonies of the alleged victims.

Why was there a difference in their attitude? Meyer said at the close. Only one of them has been traumatized by this. Only one was the victim of a brutal gang rape.

Dispatch staff writer Bill Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

