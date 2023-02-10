Connect with us

Jury deliberates in rape trial of former Ohio State football players

 


Former Ohio State University football player Amir I. Riep, 24, sits in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in a photo taken earlier this week. Riep and Jahsen Wint are charged with raping a then 19-year-old woman in February 2020 in the apartment the two men shared. Riep and another former player not involved in the case were told by the team that Ohio State players testified to sexual consent.

Two former Ohio State University football players, one on trial on rape charges and the other a witness, testified at a trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Wednesday that players were told by team officials to record their sexual partners or provide evidence of to get permission to protect themselves.

Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 24 and former defensive players for the Buckeyes, are each charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. They are accused of raping a then 19-year-old female college freshman on February 4, 2020, in a Northwest Side apartment where Riep and Wint were staying.

Former Ohio State University football player Jahsen L. Wint, 24, sits Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court during jury selection. Wint and Amir I. Riep are both charged with raping a then 19-year-old woman in February 2020 in the apartment the two men shared.

The Dispatch does not publish the names of alleged victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Lawyers in the case gave their closing arguments on Wednesday and the case was turned over to the jury. The jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon before going home. Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday morning.

