Men’s hockey heads north to face Rensselaer, Union





PROVISION, RI Men’s Brown Hockey (8-13-2, 4-10-2 ECAC) takes to the road for the first time in a month to face the Rensselaer Engineers (11-16-0, 6-10-0 ECAC) on Friday ) (February 10) and Union Dutchmen (11-15-2, 5-10-1 ECAC) on Saturday (February 11) in ECAC conference play. Friday’s game starts at 7:00 PM at Houston Field House and Saturday’s game starts at 4:00 PM at Messa Rink. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and on Stretch Internet internationally. EXPLORE THE BEARS Brown goes into the weekend with an 8-13-2 overall record and 4-10-2 ECAC score. The Bears fell to St. Lawrence and Clarkson at the Meehan Auditorium last weekend.

Offensively, Brown averages 2.35 goals per game with freshmen Ryan Bottrill and senior James Crossman tied for the team leader in goals (6). Bottrill also leads the team this season with 17 points Luke Kris second (13).

and senior tied for the team leader in goals (6). Bottrill also leads the team this season with 17 points second (13). A total of seven Bears have 10 or more points this season.

Brown’s power play goes into the weekend with 14 goals in 75 attempts (18.7%) to finish eighth in the conference and 34th in the NCAA. Crossman leads the team with four power play goals.

Defensively, Brown allows 2.87 goals per game to rank eighth in the ECAC and 34th in the NCAA. between the pipes, Matthew Caron has a 2.33 goals against average and 0.924 save percentage. His save percentage ranks ninth in the NCAA.

has a 2.33 goals against average and 0.924 save percentage. His save percentage ranks ninth in the NCAA. Brown’s penalty kill enabled 21 goals in 92 attempts (75.5%) to finish tenth in the conference. EXPLORE THE ENGINEERS Rensselaer goes into the weekend with an overall record of 11-16-0 and an ECAC score of 6-10-0.

The Engineers have one of the best home records in the country at 10-3-1, but are 1-12-0 off Houston Field House.

Offensively, RPI averages 2.39 goals per game, ranking ninth in the conference and 48th in the NCAA. Ryan Mahshie, RPI’s Hobey nominee, leads the team with 10 goals. He is second on the team with 16 points to Jakob Lee.

Freshman Sutter Muzzatti leads the Engineers in assists (12) and points (18).

Rensselaer’s power play enters the weekend fifth in the ECAC and 27th in the NCAA with 23 goals in 112 attempts (20.5%).

Defensively, RPI allows 3.32 goals per game to rank 10th in the conference and 50th in the nation. Goalkeeper Jack Watson has a 3.10 goals against average and .893 save percentage in 24 starts.

RPI’s penalty kill clicks at 77.4% to rank ninth in the ECAC and 46th in the nation. WITHIN THE SERIES Friday night marks the 108th meeting between Brown and Rensselaer in a series dating back to 1951.

RPI has the series lead, 65-34-8, with a record of 39-16-4 at Houston Field House.

Brown has a 7-3-0 record in the last 10 meetings and a 14-17-2 record under head coach Brendan Whittet. EXPLORING THE DUTCH PEOPLE Union heads into the weekend with an 11-15-2 overall record and a 5-10-1 ECAC score. The Dutch are coming off a weekend in which they won 3-1 against Colgate before losing 10-1 to Cornell.

Offensively, Union averages 2.46 goals per game, ranking eighth in the conference and 47th in the NCAA.

Tyler Watkins leads the Dutch with eight goals and is third on the team with 15 points. Freshman Nate Hanley leads Union in assists (15) and points (19).

Union’s power play has 16 goals in 93 attempts (17.2%) to rank 10th in the conference and 44th in the NCAA.

Defensively, Union ranks 11th in the conference and 56th in the NCAA with 3.50 goals conceded per game.

Between the pipes, Derek Chauvette has a 2.87 goals against average and .910 save percentage in four starts and 10 appearances. Connor Murphy has a 3.62 goals against average and .886 save percentage in 24 starts.

Union’s penalty kill has enabled 30 goals in 111 attempts (73.0%) to score near the bottom of the NCAA. WITHIN THE SERIES Brown and Union meet Saturday for the 65th time in the series’ history at Messa Rink. The Bears have an overall record of 27-23-14 and a road record of 13-12-5.

The Bears have a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 games. MEEHAN SUMMARY Brown took back-to-back wins over Union and RPI at the Meehan Auditorium on a crucial ECAC weekend in January.

Brown took an early lead, recording a 6-2 win over Union in the first game before finishing the weekend with a 3-0 win over Rensselaer. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

