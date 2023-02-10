Husky Classic kicks off three-day Dempsey weekend

THIS WEEK AT HUSKY TRACK & FIELD

Husky classic



Friday-Saturday February 10-11

Heat Sheets|Final Schedule|Meeting Information|Accepted Entries

Live results | Live video via Runnerspace

YOUR High School Invitation

Saturday-Sunday February 11-12

Mandatory Waiver for Entrants(All UW High School participants meet, must bring a completed waiver to pick up the package.)|final schedule|Accepted Submissions|Meet information

Live results | Live video via Runnerspace

SEATTLE Washington returns to the Dempsey after a week away with one of the nation’s biggest and best indoor meets, the Husky Classic. Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, the No. 2 ranked men and No. 5 ranked women will mix it up with some great competition, looking for more athletes to move up the national rankings.

This weekend also marks the return of the UW High School Invitational for the first time since 2020. That encounter kicks off with some distance races on Saturday night following the conclusion of the Husky Classic, with the bulk of the schedule on Sunday.

Friday’s Husky Classic session starts at 3 p.m. and should finish around 8:30 p.m. Saturday starts at 9.15am with the final heats of the men’s 4x400m relay starting at 2.50pm to wrap things up. All weekend action can be streamed live via Runnerspace.com.

Traditionally one of the top gatherings each year for producing NCAA Indoor qualifiers in the distance events, the fields for this Husky Classic certainly reflect that, with many of the country’s top running programs coming to town.

A few of the programs sending groups to the Dempsey this weekend include Arkansas, Boise State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kentucky, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland, SMU, Utah, Utah State, Washington State, and Wyoming.

Last week, the Huskies sent athletes to four different meets across the country, with incredible results. The DMR for women of Sophie O’Sullivan , Marlena Preigh , Charles Thomas And Anne Gibson set the NCAA record in Boston. This week, O’Sullivan is competing in the mile, while Preigh, Thomas and Gibson are all competing in the 800m.

Ida Eikeng broke the school record in the Nebraska pentathlon last week. She will compete in four more of the five pentathlon events this week, which are slated to compete in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 800 meters. Newcomer Bruno Komin Pescador also jumped to No. 2 in school history in the heptathlon last week and he goes into the pole vault and shot put.

Beatrice Asomaning improved her No. 2 in school history in the New Mexico weight throw last week. She will move back into women’s weight on Friday, just like now Jayden White on the men’s side, seeking the NCAA Indoor qualifying position for the third straight year.

Also in New Mexico, the men’s sprinters ran the fastest 4x400m relay by a Husky team in 17 years, running 3:07.63. From that group, Anthony Smith And Daniel Gaik runs the open 400 meters on Saturday.

Of the eight Huskies that made the news with less than four miles at the UW Invitational, five will race again this week. Nathan Green And Sam Ellis will fall down to run 800 meters. go the other way, Luke Houser And Aidan Ryan will run 3,000 meters on Saturday evening. Just one, Aaron Ahl continues another mile as Ahl looks to improve on his 3:57 time from two weeks ago.

The pole vault will again be highlighted by several Huskies currently in NCAA qualifying positions or trying to break into the top-16. Jacob English leads the men’s field as he won his first two encounters as Dawg and made 5.5 yards for the first time. Nastasja Campbell And Sarah Borton look to stay sharp and set more PRs as NCAAs get closer, with Sarah Ferguson , Avril Wilson , Ashleigh Helms , Dutch shoes And Delaney Ezeji-Okoye also competing for PRs.

Two weeks ago I saw a long list of long jump PRs led by a newcomer Prestin Artis , who achieved his second straight result over 25 feet. Artis highlights the long jump field again on the men’s side, along with Tim Lubbert while Luebbert goes for the men in the triple jump, and Lauren Heggen And Rachel One compete for the women.