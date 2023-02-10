talkSPORT 2 lands exclusive cricket coverage for India v Australia





talkSPORT 2 gets exclusive cricket coverage with Sports Entertainment Network for India v Australia talkSPORT 2 today announced that it has secured the exclusive cricket broadcasting rights to India’s four Test series against Australia. The first test will take place starting tomorrow at 04:00 GMT and the remaining three tests will take place in February and March. talkSPORT 2 has partnered with Australian sports radio station Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), taking their feed live from India. This means talkSPORT 2 will broadcast over 200 hours of Test cricket in February and March, including New Zealand’s exclusive coverage of England against New Zealand. SEN Executive Director, Chris Giannopoulos said: It is fantastic for SEN to work closely with the talkSPORT team and provide SEN’s ball-by-ball commentary for what will be an exciting and highly anticipated series. We’ve gathered some of the biggest names in the industry for our commentary team, who will bring cricket fans across the UK all the insight and analysis into the series. Head of talkSPORT, Liam Fisher said: It is a great honor for talkSPORT 2 to win these exclusive broadcast rights in the UK, in partnership with Sports Entertainment Network, who will produce the broadcast live from India. Our network’s unparalleled coverage means cricket fans can take the world’s top two Test sides head-to-head. talkSPORT Cricket editor Jon Norman said: I am delighted that Test cricket fans in the UK will be treated to live and exclusive ball-by-ball radio coverage of one of the most iconic series in world cricket. A big thank you to everyone at SEN Radio for making this happen. You can tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 through our free online streaming service at talkSPORT.comDAB digital radio, download the talkSPORT app or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2. talkSPORT is also generally available in the UK on 1089 or 1053 AM. 1st test – February 9 to 13, 4 am GMT 2nd test – February 17 to 21, 4 am GMT 3rd test – March 1 to 5, 4 am GMT 4th test – March 9 to 13, 4 am GMT

